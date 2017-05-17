Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 was packed with #EasterEggs and references, but there were quite a few exciting teases that didn't make the cut. From leaked set pictures, we learned the movie originally included a scene on Earth that offered an in-depth look at #PeterQuill's hometown. In the town, there was a theater holding a Simon Williams festival. Comic book fans will recognize the name as the alter-ego of Wonder Man, a former villain turned Avenger.

[Credit: Marvel Comics]

The man portraying the character in the posters was #NathanFillion. Him playing the short-tempered superhero was promising, but after the scene was cut, fans wondered what the Easter Egg meant: Was Nathan Fillion actually coming to the MCU as the superhero, or was that no longer happening? Why exactly was he cut?

Well, #JamesGunn has finally explained the backstory of that mysterious scene, why it was cut, and most importantly, clarified Fillion's status in the franchise. The director took to Facebook to share a lengthy message, alongside one of the posters from the cut scene of the fictional Tony Stark biopic:

Here's what he revealed...

The Birth Of Simon Williams' Cameo

The director explained he simply didn't have a good cameo for Fillion, and didn't want to shut down the chances of Fillion appearing as a much more important player in the #MCU in the future by wasting his talents on an extra role:

"I didn't have a good cameo for him in 'Vol. 2' – and I wanted to bring him more fully into the MCU at some point, so I didn't want to make him Aakon Guard #2, narrowing his chance of a more substantial role in the future."

Gunn loves Simon Williams, and he picked Fillion to portray him (at least in poster form) because of his ability to play characters with an attitude. The thing was, introducing the character was a tad difficult with the majority of the film taking place in outer space. So the director circumvented that with the posters.

"I really do love the character of Simon Williams/Wonder Man in the comics – a sometimes douchey actor/superhero – and could see Nathan clearly in that role [...] But, of course, in a movie set 99.9% in space I didn't really have a place for him. So in a small flash to earth I decided to put a theater playing a 'Simon Williams Film Festival,' with six Simon Williams movie posters outside."

However, the scene slowed down the pace of the film, and unfortunately had to go, along with all of its previous Easter Eggs.

"Unfortunately, the small section of the scene where they appeared slowed down the movie and I had to cut the Easter eggs from the film."

After those revelations, Gunn proceeded to drop a bombshell on us...

Wonder Man Is Somewhere Out There In The MCU, And He's Played By Nathan Fillion

The director promised he'd post the deleted posters on social media in the next few days, and followed that up with a revelation: Even though they're part of a deleted scene, the posters are cannon:

"So that's the full story. Nathan's only cameo in the movie ever were these posters. I'll post them all over the next few days. And, yes, I think we can consider them canon for the MCU, and I hold onto hope that Simon Williams will rise again!!"

What does that mean? Nathan Fillion's #SimonWilliams is somewhere out there in the MCU. It's funny to think how fans are constantly asking for the actor to play a number of characters in superhero films or TV shows, and he's finally made the dream of thousands come true by taking on Wonder Man.

As to where we might see Wonder Man pop up, that's a mystery right now. But who knows? We could be seeing him in #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3. Of course, that's just speculation on my part. We'll have to wait to see what happens next. But one thing's for sure: Wonder Man is part of the MCU and he's coming... eventually.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is currently in theaters.

How do you feel about James Gunn's Wonder Man revelation? Where do you think we'll see him pop up? Let me know in the comments!