It's safe to say that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 was one of the most anticipated movies of the year, and has lived up to the hype by cruising past the $500 million mark at the box office this week. While the many trailers, teasers and TV-spots suggested that there would be some new additions to the band of misfits in the form of Yondu (Michael Rooker), Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Nebula (Karen Gillan), nobody would have expected the addition of Kraglin (Sean Gunn) due his hostile past with the Guardians.

Although the post-credit scene neither confirmed nor denied Kraglin's term as an official Guardian, James Gunn has put speculations to rest by revealing the Ravager's fate.

After the events of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, the rag-tag band of galaxy savers were seen hanging out with Kraglin. Peter (Chris Pratt) had set aside his differences by repairing Yondu's arrow, while Kraglin responded to this gesture by gifting him a Zune (which is apparently what everybody's raving about back on Earth, by the way).

Even though the post-credits scene showed Kraglin practicing with Yondu's arrow, James Gunn has revealed that he won't be hanging out with the Guardians for long. In an interview with EW, the director said,

"I don't think he's part of the Guardians. I would call him an adjunct member of the Guardians. He's... around. He doesn't have voting rights."

So, why doesn't Kraglin make the cut?

Sean Gunn's Kraglin was a constant and loyal supporter of Yondu, so it was exciting to see him get an extended role in Vol. 2. Even though his actions led to the capture of Yondu, Kraglin also managed to save the Guardians from their impending doom. So, despite Kraglin's history of working as a team player during his time with Yondu, it's true that he is a liability to the Guardians (especially when he's trying to use Yondu's arrow). Having said that, the rest of the Guardians don't exactly have a good track record when it comes to reliability. So what's next for Kraglin in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Well, as another post-credit sequence suggested the assembly of the Ravagers, it is highly plausible that he will be joining one of the other factions to "steal some batteries".

Guardians or no Guardians, Sean Gunn's Kraglin is surely set to have a few more adventures with the team. To find out what Marvel has in store for the character, we'll have to wait for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

