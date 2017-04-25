The Marvel Cinematic Universe is heading toward a massive event with #InfinityWar and #Avengers4, two films that, while standalone stories, overlap and encompass a complete arc: Thanos acquiring the Infinity Stones. That unique approach to the storyline has had us guessing about the title of Avengers 4 for quite a while. Kevin Feige said recently that the title was being kept a mystery to avoid spoiling Infinity War.

Yesterday, however, #ZoeSaldana made all our hearts stop for a second when, during an interview - where she talked about the back-to-back filming process for Infinity War and Avengers 4 - she seemingly let slip the title for the latter:

“The Guardians just shot their part when it comes to ‘Infinity War’ – the first part – and we all have to go back for ‘Gauntlet’ later this year.”

That apparent reveal threw the internet on a frenzy, with fans speculating what that meant. Thankfully, #JamesGunn is here to shut that all down. Turns out, we should probably calm down with the speculation, because Gauntlet isn't actually the title of the next Avengers chapter.

Speaking to Yahoo! Movies, the director was asked about Saldana's comments. According to him, he didn't know exactly why she said that, but imagined she was talking about Infinity War, and simply mixed up her "War" with "Gauntlet" titles:

“It’s not the title. My guess is that Zoe just misspoke. I’ll talk to Zoe today, but I would imagine that is just Zoe misspeaking and saying ‘Infinity Gauntlet’ instead of ‘Infinity War’.”

So, that's the end of it, right? We still don't know the official title for Avengers 4... well, not exactly. You see, Zoe Saldana was very specific in her comments. She made clear that the Guardians cast had already shot their part for Infinity War and they were coming back later in the year to film the next movie.

That might make you wonder, is Gunn misleading us? It's possible. What could have happened is that Saldana simply gave away the production title for the mysterious film and that's not the final theatrical title. But as always, we'll have to wait for more information to pop up to make a concrete guess.

Avengers: infinity War hits theaters on May 4, 2018.

