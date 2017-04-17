#JamesGunn pulled something off we never saw coming: He made a successful Guardians of the Galaxy film that catapulted its D-list comic book characters to A-list status, establishing them as one of the MCU's flagship hero teams. Now, Gunn is looking to replicate that with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Surprisingly enough, however, fans are already looking forward for #GuardiansoftheGalaxyVol3 (or maybe unsurprisingly, if you know how fandom works). A few months ago, Gunn sent fans everywhere into a frenzy when he revealed that a third Guardians adventure was already on the table. But he cautioned us he wasn't sure about his return to the galactic franchise, due to the enormous time commitment that comes with a project like it. He then asked fans to, you know, actually enjoy Vol. 2 before worrying about Vol. 3.

Well, if you were worried about him not taking the director's chair once again for the cosmic side of the MCU, worry not, because Gunn took to Facebook to make a very important announcement.

James Gunn Is Returning To Write And Direct 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3'

[Credit: Marvel Studios]

Finally, it's official. The director began his message by recalling the numerous questions he gets from fans:

"Of course I know some of the questions that come up a lot – [...] But the question that comes up perhaps the most is, 'What’s the deal with 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3', and are you going to direct?'”

He revealed that his reluctance to return to the director's chair was because of his unwillingness to risk continuing the unfortunate trend in movie trilogies where it seems like the final chapter is always the weak link in an otherwise great journey:

"Before I was able to honestly answer this, I needed to know it was, in my heart, what I truly felt called to do. There is a history in Hollywood of haphazard endings to trilogies, and I didn’t want to become a part of that dishonorable tradition of pretending the third one doesn’t exist [...] I have never made choices in my career based on anything other than passion and love for the stories and characters, and I didn’t want to start now."

[Credit: Marvel Studios]

After that explanation he finally confirmed what we've been hoping for a while:

"So, after many months of ruminations and discussions, I know the answer. I could save this answer for the first, random interviewer to ask me during the press junket but instead I thought I’d share it with the most important people in the Guardiansverse – you, the fans, who have been so incredibly supportive and enthusiastic over the past five years, it has moved me to tears on a regular basis. So, yes, I’m returning to write and direct 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'."

"In the end, my love for Rocket, Groot, Gamora, Star-Lord, Yondu, Mantis, Drax, and Nebula – and some of the other forthcoming heroes – goes deeper than you guys can possibly imagine, and I feel they have more adventures to go on and things to learn about themselves and the wonderful and sometimes terrifying universe we all inhabit. And, like in both 'Vol. 1' and 'Vol. 2', we will work on creating the story that goes beyond what you expect."

That's... quite incredible. But that's not all he gave us. He also revealed two pivotal details about the threequel:

Is There A 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3' Release Date Yet?

[Credit: Marvel Studios]

As with any announcements of this nature, you might have expected an idea of when the movie would hit theaters to be a mystery. Surprisingly enough, however, he revealed when we should expect the movie:

"Much of what’s happened in the MCU for the past ten or so years has been leading, in a big way, to the Avengers’ 'Infinity War'. 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' will happen after all that."

With how packed the #MCU's slate is, we already knew the Guardians' third galaxy-saving adventure would not be coming until after #InfinityWar. But it's great to see Gunn and Marvel already have a timeframe in mind for its release. That means we could expect the film in 2019 but seems more likely that it will come in 2020. Which makes sense, as it was also three years between the release of the first one and #GuardiansoftheGalaxy2.

What Should We Expect From The Third Movie?

[Credit: Marvel Studios]

Gunn also revealed what we should expect in terms of storyline: It's all about closing chapters and starting new ones:

"It will conclude the story of this iteration of the Guardians of the Galaxy, and help catapult both old and new Marvel characters into the next ten years and beyond. I will be working side-by-side with Kevin Feige and the gang to help design where these stories go, and make sure the future of the Marvel Cosmic Universe is as special and authentic and magical as what we have created so far."

So, while the path may not be set in stone yet for the threequel, #Marvel and Gunn have an idea of where they want to take the franchise, especially with new characters that last a long time.

See Also:

He finished his message by reassuring fans that, just as before, the property is in good hands:

"I promise you, the fans, I’ll do it all with integrity and love and respect for the characters."

It's incredibly exciting to know James Gunn is coming back to continue developing these characters. Despite the larger than life setting and storyline, he made the Guardians three-dimensional people who audiences could connect with while still delivering great visuals and action sequences.

I can't wait to see what he does with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. If you want to see more of Gunn exploring our favorite space a-holes, don't forget to check out #GuardiansoftheGalaxyVol2 once it flies into theaters on May 5, 2017.