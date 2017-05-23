Fox's X-Men franchise is notorious for its sloppy continuity. James Mangold's Logan, however, didn't have much of that problem. It was purposely set far enough into the future so as to prevent any continuity errors with the #XMen franchise set in the past (which is currently expected to get much bigger).

That's why you may be surprised to hear Logan actually had a small continuity error...with a twist. Early on during the film, Logan goes to check on Charles Xavier for the very first time in the film. The professor, who, in that scene, was suffering from dementia and not entirely lucid, rambles on about various things.

One of those things was a mention of Taco Bell's Quesalupa being the next big thing. For those of you who are unaware, a Quesalupa is a Taco Bell invention ––which combines a quesadilla and chalupa–– introduced in 2016 for a limited time. That's where some fans noticed a problem. You see, #Logan takes place in 2029. Why would Xavier be talking about a food item that came 13 years prior for a limited time as "the next big thing"? Was it a blatant form of product placement that threw the film's timeline into a loop? Here's the deal.

How A Quesalupa Came To Be Involved In 'Logan'

To promote Logan's home video release, #JamesMangold and #HughJackman gave an interview to The Huffington Post recently. There, the director was asked about what in the world was going on with the Taco Bell references.

Turns out Xavier's line came about because Mangold had been offered a job to direct a Taco Bell commercial. While writing the Logan screenplay, he was desperate to find incoherent things for Charles to say, so he looked into the commercial's script––which was for the Quesalupa––and it gave him the inspiration for the "next big thing" line.

“The funny story of why that dialogue’s in there is, I was actually offered a Taco Bell commercial while we were in prep. And while I was writing the scene, I was looking for Charles to say things — random things — that indicated that he’d been watching TV too much, and I literally had this Taco Bell commercial script on my desk for the new Quesalupa from Taco Bell, and in my desperation to get pages done, I just took it and plugged it right in.”

Understandably surprised after this revelation, Jackman asked Mangold whether the commercial was on the air. The director said he had no idea, but it actually was. It's actually a lot of madness in one video for a commercial about Quesalupas.

It features, among others, Giorgio A. Tsoukalos (a.k.a. the Ancient Aliens guy), Bryan E. Wilson (the "Texas Law Hawk"), attorney at law bursting through a wall, and for some reason, #GeorgeTakei laughing at the end. Check it out for yourself:

Well now I can't get the thought out of my head that that commercial might have been directed by James Mangold. In the end, maybe Charles was just remembering an old commercial, who knows? Taco Bell may have been trying to revive the product. Anyhoo, that's the story of how Taco Bell came to be involved with Logan.

This is proof of something that's always fascinated me about the entertainment industry: Some of the best and most curious bits in movies and TV shows, whether it's the structure of a scene or the look of a character, are inspired by the most unexpected things.

Logan is currently available on 4K, Blu-ray, DVD and Digital HD.

