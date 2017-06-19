There may be no greater sight than the proud cranium of Sir Patrick Stewart bouncing light around the room, but there is no denying that #JamesMcAvoy has done a pretty stellar job following in his wheel tracks as Charles Xavier. Stewart has played the role of the #XMen mentor on and off for the past 17 years, while McAvoy took over in 2011's X-Men: First Class to play the role alongside Sir Pat.

Personally, Stewart will always be my Professor X, but with his time in the wheelchair seemingly over *sob*, it is left to McAvoy to carry the mantle solo. Next up, he will be once again be playing the paraplegic prof in Simon Kinberg's #DarkPhoenix, and it looks like Charles will be returning with his signature hairstyle.

Bald Is Beautiful

Since his #comicbook inception in 1963, Xavier has always been known for his snazzy set of wheels and beautiful bald head. Now, taking to Instagram, McAvoy teased that Xavier will be fully embracing his chrome dome and posted a video of himself holding a razor. Alongside several Dark Phoenix-inspired hashtags, the clip also contains the caption "he approaches," once again teasing the return of Charles.

While McAvoy took the role with a lush crop of long hair, he shaved himself bald for First Class, only to find that director Matthew Vaughn wasn't quite ready for the fully evolved Xavier and forced him to wear a wig while filming. The 39-year-old eventually got it right and did famously go "full Xavier" for the final scene of X-Men: Apocalypse. With Dark Phoenix set after that maligned feature, it wasn't too hard to guess that McAvoy would be swapping the wheelchair for the barber's chair at some point. However, with the haircut coming imminently (if not already done), it means that Dark Phoenix is well underway.

We only recently found out that McAvoy, Jennifer Lawrence, and Michael Fassbender were returning to their roles of Xavier, Mystique, and Magneto, and production has seemed up in the air for a while. After the appalling reviews of Apocalypse, there was a dangerous time in which we thought the whole series would have to undergo another reboot and challenge Spider-Man for the most f*cked up franchise in the comicverse. However, with the X-Men films branching off with the glorious Logan, and now diversifying into Josh Boone's New Mutants and David Leitch's Deadpool 2, audiences' hopes have been somewhat restored.

The only problem is, with more exciting ventures going on elsewhere, do we really care enough about the main X-Men series anymore? With six ensemble films already under Fox's belt, the X-Men movies represent some of the very best and the worst that superhero films have to offer. With all the talent back on board and a classic Xavier look, here's hoping that Dark Phoenix can rise from the ashes of the series!

Check out this clip of both Stewart and McAvoy in action and don't forget our poll below.

Poll Are you looking forward to 'Dark Phoenix'? No - it will suck

Yes - I have faith

I'm only here to rub Xavier's head!

(Source: Instagram @jamesmcavoyrealdeal)