Next year promises to be an exciting one for #XMen fans, as Fox are promising a triple-dose of mutant goodness with Deadpool 2, New Mutants, and X-Men: Dark Phoenix. The studio is getting to work on all three films, and the cast of Dark Phoenix are assembling in Montreal to start shooting.

Over the weekend, a selection of the cast members decided to head out for a meal. Dinner attendees included James McAvoy (Professor X), Sophie Turner (Jean Grey), Tye Sheridan (Cyclops), Alexandra Shipp (Storm), and Kodi Smit-McPhee, accompanied by producer Hutch Parker. McAvoy and Smit-McPhee were also accompanied by their partners, Lisa Liberati and Rebecca Phillipou.

As if this dinner party line-up wasn't exciting enough, the X-Men had their own epic crossover — as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau crashed the party!

It's not the first time a Trudeau has entered the world of the X-Men. Justin Trudeau's father, Pierre, actually made a comic book cameo in Uncanny X-Men #120, when he assigned the Canadian superhero team Alpha Flight to take down the X-Men. Luckily, it seems that the current Canadian Prime Minister has a better relationship with #Marvel's Merry Mutants!

What's more, it's not the first time Justin Trudeau himself has been associated with superheroes either. Last year, Marvel chose to feature Justin Trudeau as a character in Civil War II: Choosing Sides #5. With the superhero community divided over the use of a precognitive Inhuman, Alpha Flight chose to head to the Prime Minister for advice. That short story closed by revealing Trudeau to be a close friend of Tony Stark's, with the two apparently regularly sparring in the boxing ring!

Although we're expecting Dark Phoenix to have a jam-packed cast, I doubt we're going to see Alpha Flight — or the Canadian Prime Minster himself — make a cameo. For now, this dinner is just the latest step in Justin Trudeau's burgeoning superhero career. We'll have to see if he crops up in any more comics...