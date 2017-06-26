ByTom Bacon, writer at Creators.co
Next year promises to be an exciting one for fans, as Fox are promising a triple-dose of mutant goodness with Deadpool 2, New Mutants, and X-Men: Dark Phoenix. The studio is getting to work on all three films, and the cast of Dark Phoenix are assembling in Montreal to start shooting.

Over the weekend, a selection of the cast members decided to head out for a meal. Dinner attendees included James McAvoy (Professor X), Sophie Turner (Jean Grey), Tye Sheridan (Cyclops), Alexandra Shipp (Storm), and Kodi Smit-McPhee, accompanied by producer Hutch Parker. McAvoy and Smit-McPhee were also accompanied by their partners, Lisa Liberati and Rebecca Phillipou.

As if this dinner party line-up wasn't exciting enough, the X-Men had their own epic crossover — as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau crashed the party!

It's not the first time a Trudeau has entered the world of the X-Men. Justin Trudeau's father, Pierre, actually made a comic book cameo in Uncanny X-Men #120, when he assigned the Canadian superhero team Alpha Flight to take down the X-Men. Luckily, it seems that the current Canadian Prime Minister has a better relationship with 's Merry Mutants!

What's more, it's not the first time Justin Trudeau himself has been associated with superheroes either. Last year, Marvel chose to feature Justin Trudeau as a character in Civil War II: Choosing Sides #5. With the superhero community divided over the use of a precognitive Inhuman, Alpha Flight chose to head to the Prime Minister for advice. That short story closed by revealing Trudeau to be a close friend of Tony Stark's, with the two apparently regularly sparring in the boxing ring!

Although we're expecting Dark Phoenix to have a jam-packed cast, I doubt we're going to see Alpha Flight — or the Canadian Prime Minster himself — make a cameo. For now, this dinner is just the latest step in Justin Trudeau's burgeoning superhero career. We'll have to see if he crops up in any more comics...

