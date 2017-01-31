You know that feeling after an argument when you finally concoct the perfect comeback but it's too late for you to drop the mic and deliver your sassy, snappy response? Now imagine that your clap back arises 5 years after the argument took place — would you still share it with the world?

Well, this is exactly what has happened to James Cameron, director of Terminator 2, Avatar and Titanic who, 5 years after an Episode of Mythbusters proved that there was space for Jack to fit on the floating door alongside Rose in Titanic, has decided that now is the right time to once and for all state that those who believe Jack could have survived are "full of shit." Here's how his late comeback played out.

The Mythbusters Episode That Started The Feud

Back in 2012, the U.S. TV Show Mythbusters proved, by example, that there was room for Jack on that infamous floating door. In fact, all that Jack and Rose needed to do to ensure their survival was to tie Rose's life jacket to the underside of the floating piece of debris then hoist Jack onto the door and this would have been able to keep both of the fresh, forbidden lovers alive.

Cameron's Initial Response Was Just The Tip Of The Iceberg

Mythbusters [Credit: Discovery Channel]

Giving a noticeably frosty response to the Mythbusters hosts back when the Episode aired in 2012, James Cameron has obviously not been able to let their scientific experiment go, proving if anything that love &/or rage truly can touch us one time, and last for a life time.

Cameron's 5-Year-Late Mic Finally Drops

Titanic [Credit: 20th Century Fox]

Finally, in an interview with the Daily Beast, James Cameron has comeback at all the "there was room for Jack" naysayers with a response which is as salty as Cal Hockley's sneering arched eyebrow. First things first, he attacks Mythbusters's claim by making us get into Jack's ice-brain mindset:

"You’re Jack, you’re in water that’s 28 degrees, your brain is starting to get hypothermia."

Then he goes for the jugular, attacking the claim from a purely logical angle:

"Mythbusters asks you to now go take off your life vest, take hers off, swim underneath this thing, attach it in some way that it won’t just wash out two minutes later—which means you’re underwater tying this thing on in 28-degree water, and that’s going to take you five to ten minutes, so by the time you come back up you’re already dead."

But After Keeping It Together, Cameron Ends Up Losing His Cool

Like any response that had been lying in wait for 5 years, Cameron just couldn't keep his ship together and ended up stating that Jack's best tactic for survival was:

"to keep his upper body out of the water and hope to get pulled out by a boat or something before he died."

Before going on to personally attack the Mythbusters hosts:

"They’re fun guys and I loved doing that show with them, but they’re full of shit."