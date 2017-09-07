Since 2013, Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes have kept fans guessing as to whether or not they're in a relationship. Several images of the two together getting rather cozy together have circulated over the years. After the pair were spotted dancing together at a party in the Hamptons in August 2013, speculations ran rampant, but Foxx was quick to deny there was anything going on between the two of them.

“[The rumors] are 100 percent not true. In fact, it’s quite hilarious because we simply danced at a charity event along with a lot of other people.”

Foxx followed up that denial with another in 2015 when he spoke with ET about his alleged relationship with the Dawson's Creek star.

"What I've learned about society today is that they're so thirsty. Especially in tabloid world and social media world, they're so thirsty to find any story. Sometimes when you read the stuff you're like, 'Wow! That's so not true!'"

Perhaps he protested a bit too much, considering a newly-released photo shows the couple holding hands while walking on the beach, and neither Foxx nor Holmes are denying the endless news reports naming them an "official couple."

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes save the love in 2017 pic.twitter.com/X0a7UsIDya — ! (@Glamourose_Muse) September 6, 2017

Over the course of five years, unconfirmed "sources" have come out in droves, adding fuel to the fire with just enough information to make fans want more. But the couple remained silent, neither one commenting on the pictures that caught them standing a little too close together or even holding hands in Foxx's home studio.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Claudia Jordan didn't help matters when she told an interviewer that Foxx and Holmes were a couple. She added that Foxx was "very happy with her", but it didn't take Jordan long to retract her story. The reality star even went so far as to say she had no knowledge of the couple at all and that she'd never seen them together.

“I have no knowledge of Jamie with Katie at all. I've never seen them together, he's never told me he's dating her.”

For whatever reason, Holmes and Foxx chose to keep their relationship private. Perhaps they have been dating since 2013, but it's likely we'll never really know unless the couple chooses to share it with the rest of the world themselves. Regardless, there's little doubt now that the pair are involved, and we wish them well!

