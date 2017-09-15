After eight years out of the spotlight, Michael Myers is returning to scare the living soul out of us with the latest chapter in the Halloween franchise, due to be released in 2018. We've known that David Gordon Green (Pineapple Express, Our Brand Is Crisis) is helming the film, but the project has mostly been surrounded in secrecy.

Fortunately, that secretive period is coming to an end. Rejoice, fellow horror fans, because a new detail has come out that will make you jump out of your seat in excitement.

Jamie Lee Curtis Is Back To Battle Michael Myers

#JamieLeeCurtis' made the jump to superstardom thanks to her role as Laurie in the original Halloween, and she's mostly been a staple of the creepy franchise ever since. But Laurie met her maker in (spoiler!) Halloween: Resurrection, and the character was recast for the 2007 reboot. Fortunately, the actress is finally taking back her rightful place in the horror universe.

The official Blumhouse Twitter account posted an exciting announcement for fans: Jamie Lee Curtis is returning to the Halloween universe in the franchise's latest installment:

Jamie Lee Curtis returns to her iconic role as Laurie Strode in HALLOWEEN, released by Universal Pictures October 19, 2018. #HalloweenMovie pic.twitter.com/6tbbz2W1ZV — Blumhouse (@blumhouse) September 15, 2017

Curtis also took to social media to confirm the news, teasing this would be her last appearance in the cult horror franchise by writing: "Same porch. Same clothes. Same issues. 40 years later. Headed back to Haddonfield one last time for Halloween. Release date 10/19/18."

Her statement was a little vague, but the film's official press release confirmed that Curtis's Laurie will be facing off against her long-lost brother for one last time:

"Jamie Lee Curtis returns to her iconic role as Laurie Strode, who comes to her final confrontation with Michael Myers, the masked figure who has haunted her since she narrowly escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago."

Fans have been showing their excitement on social media, and it's great to know Curtis is finally back as Laurie. With that said, her reappearance does beg one important question regarding the Halloween mythology.

What Exactly Is Going On With The 'Halloween' Timeline?

[Credit: Compass International]

The Halloween saga is as confusing as the supernatural powers of its main murderous protagonist, and this installment doesn't do anything to take away that reputation. The people behind the franchise remove and add movies to the official continuity depending on the reception. The first lineup consisted of Halloween, Halloween 2, The Return of Michael Myers, The Revenge of Michael Myers and The Curse of Michael Myers. Then H2O erased a few of those movies from continuity, so the official storyline then played out in Halloween, Halloween 2, H2O, and Halloween Resurrection.

However, as mentioned, Laurie was killed by Myers in Resurrection, which means that the franchise will go through yet another retcon. The upcoming installment will be a direct continuation of Halloween 2. The constant time-shifting will most likely be a headache for longtime fans of the franchise who're aware of the mythology, but hopefully the film will do a good job in explaining the lineup.

The Halloween series has been considerably hit-and-miss, so I'm crossing my fingers for this new reboot to take the horrific mythology to its former glory. While we wait for October 19, 2018 to arrive, check out the original trailer for H2O:

What do you think about Jamie Lee Curtis returning to the Halloween franchise? Let me know in the comments!