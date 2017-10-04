Jared Leto is the latest actor to bring Batman's arch-enemy to life on the big screen, and his performance as the Joker in Suicide Squad proved to be polarizing among fans. While some liked Leto's edgy new take on the classic villain, others didn't take well to the actor's unique interpretation. However, one thing is for sure: watching Leto be the Clown Prince of Crime is integral to forming an opinion on the DC Extended Universe's (DCEU) version of the Joker. But if this is the case, Leto himself can't give his thoughts on the matter, as he recently revealed that he hasn't watched Suicide Squad yet - or any other movie he's featured in.

Jared Leto Doesn't Like Watching Himself

During an interview with Syfy Wire, the lead singer of Thirty Seconds to Mars – who'll be appearing in this year's #BladeRunner2049 – revealed that he would rather not watch his own movies. This is because #JaredLeto believes it would be detrimental to his work.

"As soon as you watch it, that's when it becomes subjective."

'Suicide Squad' [Credit: Warner Brothers]

Along with #SuicideSquad, Leto revealed that he hasn't watched his Academy Award-winning performance in Dallas Buyer's Club. For Leto, reading the scripts and acting on set are all he needs to get a feel of the movies he stars in.

"No, I never did. I just think with watching your own films, it can be too self-conscious of a process. You either like what you did and you're prone to repeat it, or you didn't like it, and it can make you self-conscious. I'm not sure how much win there is for me. But I read the scripts, so I know what's going to happen."

Leto is known for his method acting, wherein he immerses himself in his character's mindset throughout the shooting. His method acting was covered endlessly before Suicide Squad was released in cinemas, when it was reported that Leto gave anal beads and used condoms to his co-stars in his attempt to put himself in the Joker's psychotic mindset. It was even reported that he sent the cast a pig's carcass during their first table read.

However, Leto has since denied these acts, despite interviews where the Suicide Squad cast say otherwise.

“Most of it was total bullshit. Like that I was giving used condoms to people, which was not true. It doesn’t matter how loud you shout or hold up a sign with your pants off in Times Square — people will run the story that they want.”

As controversial as his method acting was in Task Force X's cinematic debut, this didn't stop Leto from transforming himself into his character for Blade Runner 2049. In the sequel to one of the most influential science fiction movies ever made, Leto plays the blind scientist, Niander Wallace. To bring Wallace to life, Leto wore sight-impairing contact lenses to convincingly simulate blindness. His performance, according to director Denis Villeneuve, was extraordinary.

“We all heard stories about Jared, how he transforms into the characters, but even this didn’t prepare me for what was to come. He entered the room, and he could not see at all. He was walking with an assistant, very slowly. It was like seeing Jesus walking into a temple. Everybody became super silent, and there was a kind of sacred moment. Everyone was in awe. It was so beautiful and powerful — I was moved to tears. And that was just a camera test!”

Given the incredibly high critical praise that Blade Runner 2049 has been enjoying from its early screenings, one could hope that Leto makes an exception and checks out his performance in what could be one of this decade's best science fiction movies.

