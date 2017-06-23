Moving forward with the massive success the DCEU has experienced with Wonder Woman, attention is starting to focus on future female-led projects within the cinematic universe. We already have the confirmed Batgirl movie and a rumored Birds of Prey, but the one confirmed all-girl team we have heading our way is Gotham City Sirens.

Warner Bros. greenlit the #HarleyQuinn spinoff not long after #SuicideSquad became a massive box office hit - and after they struck a first-look deal with Harley Quinn herself, #MargotRobbie.

Even though Gotham City Sirens has been confirmed, we don't really have any information regarding casting, where it will fit into the DCEU, or a release date. All we know is that Robbie is returning as Harley Quinn (as well as serving as an executive producer) and that Suicide Squad director #DavidAyer will once again be at the helm.

With that said, there is a lot of speculation on exactly which characters might appear in the spinoff, and people are definitely starting to wonder about one specific character. As you might be able to guess, that character is #TheJoker.

Will We See The Joker In 'Gotham City Sirens'?

There is really no telling whether we'll see #JaredLeto back as the Clown Prince of Crime in more DCEU movies or not, but many fans see it as a high possibility. At the premiere of HBO's The Defiant Ones this week, Entertainment Tonight asked Leto about not just his thoughts on Wonder Woman, but on his possible involvement in GCS.

Leto had this to say about any possible involvement with the project, and (unfortunately) didn't confirm or deny much of anything:

"I have no idea. I can't confirm... Maybe I know, but I can't confirm or deny. There are a lot of moving parts with that stuff and we'll see what happens next."

Given the fact that Leto has been teasing fans via his personal social media accounts with random Joker photos and #DCEU memorabilia, one could assume that his somewhat coy response to Entertainment Tonight was just his way of saying "yes" without actually saying it. On the other hand, it could also simply be that negotiations are still ongoing regarding his future in the DCEU and the script for Gotham City Sirens is still being worked on.

Either way we want to look at it, we must remember that San Diego Comic-Con is just around the corner. It's traditional for Warner Bros. and all the major studios to save their big reveals and information for their respective Hall H panels, so it's likely that more news about #GothamCitySirens (and the Joker) is being saved until then. Keep your eyes open!

Do you want to see more of Jared Leto's Joker in the DCEU? Leave a comment and let us know!