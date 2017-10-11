Since the release of Ridley Scott's cult classic Blade Runner back in 1982, the question of the main character's true identity has been a topic of endless debate. Even now after the film's long-awaited sequel #BladeRunner2049 has hit theaters, many viewers are still debating the greatest mystery of all: is Rick Deckard a Replicant or not?

Although Deckard himself, #HarrisonFord, has publicly stated that he believes his iconic character is indeed human, fans got a little more insight from the original film's director, Ridley Scott, who believes Deckard is a Replicant. Unfortunately for them, neither man ultimately has the final say. Blade Runner 2049 director Denis Villeneuve is leaving that decision up to #JaredLeto.

When approaching that scene between Niander Wallace and Deckard, Villeneuve chose to leave the truth of Deckard's identity completely up to his villain. Leto, who plays Wallace, has made it no secret that one of his favorite films is the original Blade Runner. If you think about it, the decision could be in a lot less skilled hands than his. After all, it's better to trust someone who is invested in the story with such a big decision than just anyone.

Leto had this to say on being entrusted with the franchise's biggest mystery:

"Denis gave me a great gift. I see inside of Deckard, and [I asked] Denis, ‘Well, what do I see?’ And he takes a long pause, and he goes, ‘It’s your decision to make.’ So in a funny way, besides Deckard himself, I may be the only person who knows. [Denis] says, ‘You can decide. It’s up to you to decide.’ I know Ridley has one opinion. Harrison has another. Denis has another. But he said to me, since I’m the one who actually scans his brain and looks inside, that I can make the decision, so now I get to hold this secret with me.”

There we have it. There is indeed an answer to the question of Deckard's humanity, but (for now) Leto is keeping the information to himself. However, it can only be assumed that with the inconclusive nature of the ending of Blade Runner 2049 fans still stand the chance of finding out eventually. When asked about the possibility of the mystery being answered in a potential third movie, this was the brief answer he gave:

"Oh, yeah. I'm sure it would."

I think it would be safe to assume that we haven't seen the last of Niander Wallace just yet. Not only that, but I would say the tension between Wallace and Deckard is far from over. Perhaps the biggest thing to wonder now is what exactly Wallace saw when he used his enhancements to look into Deckard's mind. Was he surprised? Disappointed?

We still have a lot of questions regarding some pretty key plot points, and there is definitely enough material to explore in a third movie. That is, if Warner Bros. chooses to push forward despite the underwhelming box office numbers. Even with the box office numbers lower than the studio might want them to be, moviegoers and critics alike are singing their praises about the film. That could (hopefully) be enough to green light another sequel.

The reality is that we might never find out whether Deckard is a human or not if we don't get another opportunity to expand on the way we left the year 2049. However, we might get some hints to the decision Leto's made if we pay attention to his social media accounts.

For now, we'll leave it up to you to decide.

