Get ready for more DCEU drama. Last month, we learned that a Joker solo movie directed by Todd Philips and produced by Martin Scorsese was in development. The project caught us by surprise, mainly because it was revealed it would be a completely separate entity from the DCEU, with a new actor taking over the role from the current Clown Prince of Crime, Jared Leto.

The idea of having two different big screen versions of the Joker developing at the same time was met with much skepticism from a lot of people, including #JaredLeto himself. The actor was reportedly unhappy when he heard the news.

The Joker Wasn't Happy After Learning About His Replacement

The Hollywood Reporter recently ran an article stating Leonardo DiCaprio was being considered to play Joker in #ToddPhilips' project. In the piece, the site also revealed that according to sources, Leto was blindsided by the announcement of a Joker solo movie without him:

"Insiders say Jared Leto [...] was caught off-guard by the plans. Leto is said to have made his displeasure with the notion of multiple Jokers known to his CAA agents, and rival agency WME has been using the concern to court him."

Yikes. Not every actor needs to be involved in studio decisions, but Leto is expected to be a big part of the #DCEU moving forward. He's slated to play the Joker in Suicide Squad 2, Gotham City Sirens, and in his own spinoff alongside Margot Robbie. With such a heavy involvement, one would expect Warner Bros. to have him up to date on what the plans for his character are.

Leto's dislike for the different interpretations of the Joker does have some validity. While Scorsese's take on the character will be part of a new universe that will allow #WarnerBros to tackle different stories outside the DCEU, it's understandable for Leto to have concerns. General moviegoing audiences aren't usually aware of the differences between superhero franchises, so confusion is to be expected.

Will This Create A Strain On His Relationship With Warner Bros?

There's very little information at our disposal to truly say whether this development will affect the actor's partnership with Warner Bros., but it's a possibility. Despite his willingness to play the Joker now, Leto has been very vocal about his displeasure with the studio for how his performance was handled in #SuicideSquad. Take, for example, this quote from an interview with IGN:

"Were there any that didn't get cut? I'm asking you, were there any that didn’t get cut? There were so many scenes that got cut from the movie, I couldn't even start. If I die anytime soon, it’s probably likely that it'll surface somewhere. That's the good news about the death of an actor is all that stuff seems to come out."

Of course, who could forget his famous "Fuck 'em" comment directed at the studio?

Taking that into account, there's a risk of this being another blow to their working relationship, but hopefully they'll smooth it out like professionals. For all we know, this could end up working out quite well for the actor, the studio and the future performer who takes on the #Joker. We'll just have to wait and see what happens.

None of the upcoming projects Joker is involved in have a release date, but they're said to be on the fast track at Warner Bros.

What do you think about Jared Leto's feelings regarding the new take on the Joker? Let me know in the comments!

[Sources: The Hollywood Reporter, IGN]