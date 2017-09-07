At this point, we've heard the stories of Jared Leto going pretty deep into so-called "method acting" for former projects such as Requiem for a Dream, Suicide Squad, Chapter 27, and his Oscar-winning role in Dallas Buyers Club. While some were more extreme than others (such as supposedly sending his Suicide Squad co-stars condoms), not every form of his methods have been completely cringeworthy.

Leto recently gave more insight on how he channeled his focus to play the villain Niander Wallace in the upcoming sci-fi sequel #BladeRunner2049. While not on the more extreme side of the spectrum, I guess it should have been expected that for Leto to play a blind character, he would go completely blind.

According Blade Runner 2049 director #DenisVillenueve, Leto surprised the cast and crew by showing up at this first screen test wearing contact lenses that made his eyes 100% opaque, thus restricting him from seeing a thing:

"He entered the room, and he could not see at all. He was walking with an assistant, very slowly. It was like seeing Jesus walking into a temple. Everybody became super silent, and there was a kind of sacred moment. Everyone was in awe. It was so beautiful and powerful — I was moved to tears. And that was just a camera test!"

Leto himself was surprisingly somewhat less effusive about going blind for the role:

"I didn’t dive as deep down the rabbit hole as maybe I’ve done before. I’m crazy, but I’m not insane.”

At the end of the day, you have to give the guy some credit for the lengths he goes to to bring these characters to life. His role as Niander Wallace might not have required him to lose or gain a massive amount of weight, live with homeless junkies on the streets of New York City, or dye his hair green and shave his eyebrows, but not every actor would literally go blind for an entire film shoot.

You can catch #JaredLeto as the villainous creator of the new Nexus Replicants when Blade Runner 2049 hits theaters on October 6, 2017.

What are your hopes for 'Blade Runner 2049'? Leave a comment and let's talk about it!

[Source: Wall Street Journal]