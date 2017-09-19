This week, the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards honored the greatest prime time television we've seen over the past 12 months. The event is filled with joyous celebration, honoring the many televisual accomplishments we've recently experienced on the small screen, and this year was no different. However, this year's awards show didn't air without controversy surrounding the surprise appearance from Sean Spicer.

While Spicer served as the press secretary under Donald Trump, he was memorably vocal about the "Hollywood elites" and the media in general, all of which didn't sit well with many attendees at the Emmys.

In particular, the man was called out by Harry Potter and Star Trek: Discovery star, Jason Isaacs, who chose to share his outrage on Instagram, releasing a searing commentary of Spicer's appearance at the Emmys.

"Hoping to forget politics for one night and bask in other people's glory at the #Netflix #Emmys party and who do I spot at the bar late at night but the poisonous purveyor of lies #SeanSpicer. What were the Emmys thinking celebrating this modern day Goebbels, who was the thuggish face of Orwellian doublespeak just moments ago? Three surprising things about him: 1) He comes about up to my nipples 2) He doesn't think he should hide himself under a rock from shame for the rest of his life. 3) He's deeply unattractive, from the inside out. Has the aura of a giant festering abscess. Strange, since he was so charismatic at the (elevated) podium. #TooSoon #MuchTooSoon"

Isaacs's thoughts were echoed by hundreds of viewers who didn't enjoy seeing the former press secretary making light of the political turmoil currently facing the United States. After Isaac's vocal approach to the situation, social media responded with thunderous applause for the actor speaking out against Spicer.

Twitter Loves Lucius Malfoy More Than Spicer!

When Lucius Malfoy thinks you're an evil piece of shit pic.twitter.com/hLWefdqjc2 — Rebecca Rose (@auntbeckyrose) September 19, 2017

so 2017 is the year i throw my bra at lucius malfoy (see last rt) & honestly that's not even the weirdest thing I've typed on this hell-site — Bim Adewunmi (@bimadew) September 19, 2017

However, it wasn't just the Harry Potter fans who were rallying behind Lucius Malfoy. In fact, author Chuck Wendig and Scrubs star Zach Braff also showed their support for his sentiments. Fans were also grateful for Isaac's honest and heartfelt approach to the situation.

There goes my Xmas card from the Spicers. And apparently he was just following orders, so none of its his fault. https://t.co/iNOKjsSpvg — Jason Isaacs (@jasonsfolly) September 18, 2017

so does Jason Isaacs have a GoFundMe where I can just... give him money https://t.co/S5MCVTQRVA — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) September 19, 2017

I'm not ready to laugh "with" Sean Spicer. I think he is an evil, opportunistic liar that hurt our country. — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) September 18, 2017

No matter what your political affiliation is in relation to the United States and the ruling party's power, it's safe to say that nobody was pleased that the Emmys made light of the country's current political climate by inviting Sean Spicer on to the stage – and it's sad that it took an actor attending an Emmys' after-party to point out this lapse in judgement.

Do you think Isaacs was right to lash out on social media? Tell us your thoughts below.

