Big news for fans of the Jeepers Creepers franchise: Just when you've been waiting over a decade for a sequel, two come along at once! Jeepers Creepers 3 is set for a 2017 release, but star Gina Phillips (who played Trish in Jeepers Creepers and will reprise the role in Jeepers Creepers 3) has confirmed that a FOURTH Jeepers Creepers is already planned.

Speaking to Diabolique, Phillips said that controversial director Victor Salva has already got the plot for Jeepers Creepers 4 mapped out:

"Victor has written what happens from the second after the conclusion of 'Jeepers Creepers 3'. I think that’s all I’m allowed to say about it but he wrote in such detail and he had a lot of flashbacks to what happened over the years that it made it very easy for me. I got to see what will eventually happen to the character and he put enough flashbacks in there that I got to see what happened to her over the last 15 years. Let’s just say, there’s more to come.”

TL;DR: Jeepers Creepers 3 AND Jeepers Creepers 4 now in the works. Where'd ya get those peepers?

Poll Will you be watching 'Jeepers Creepers 4'? Yes, the more Creeper the better!

No, no franchise should ever go beyond a trilogy

(Source: Diabolique)