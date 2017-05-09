Life, uh... finds a way. This is truer than ever in the case of the Jurassic Park franchise, which reared its head after a 14-year hiatus in the form of the box-office smashing, Chris Pratt starring, ridiculous high heel featuring Jurassic World.

Following the major financial success of #JurassicWorld, it was inevitable that we'd be seeing the fifth installment in the franchise coming along sooner rather than later. And so, Jurassic World 2 — officially known as Untitled Jurassic World Sequel at the moment — is currently filming, due for a 2018 release date.

Jurassic World 2 sees Pratt returning as raptor wrangler Owen Grady and Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing, with The Impossible and A Monster Calls director J.A. Bayona holding the reins. But for many, the most exciting thing about this installment is that it marks the return of Jeff Goldblum, reprising his role as Dr. Ian Malcolm from Jurassic Park and The Lost World: Jurassic Park.

Speculation had been rife regarding Malcolm's return for a long time. He was last seen as part of the #JurassicPark universe for The Lost World back in 1997, 20 years ago. Yes, we do feel pretty old right now.

Ian Malcolm was well loved for his cheeky attitude and famous one-liners, delivering some of the most famous and defining dialogue of the series. And of course, there was that famous scene where #JeffGoldblum poses seductively without a shirt for no apparent reason.

No, we're not complaining [Credit: Universal Pictures]

And Goldblum teased his return to the character for Jurassic World 2 to Entertainment Weekly in a new interview, reaffirming that while he may be an incredibly smart-ass scientist, he's still going to have that saucy little edge to him:

"I like my character. I think [Ian Malcolm] is a saucy, sassy man of some integrity and deep thinking."

So fans will be pleased to hear that, while the 20 years between The Lost World and Jurassic World 2 may have aged Malcolm physically, as a character you can expect more of the same tongue in cheek attitude, regardless of whether he's shirtless or not.

What's your favorite Ian Malcolm quote? Tell us in the comments below!

(Source: Entertainment Weekly)