Jurassic World destroyed the box office with all the unbridled rage of a rampaging T-Rex, and brought the beloved Jurassic Park property back from the brink of extinction. Jurassic World managed to take elements from 1993 classic, and repackage them in a way that felt unique to fans.

#JurassicWorld paid homage to the #JurassicPark in many ways, but B.D. Wong was the only cast member from the original film that made an appearance. The sequel to Jurassic World will be directed by J.A. Bayona, will add some more elements from Jurassic Park, including classic dinosaurs and some fan favorite characters – more specifically, Dr. Ian Malcolm!

Jurassic World 2 Welcomes Jeff Goldblum

Jurassic Park [Credit: Universal]

The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that Jeff Goldblum has joined the cast of Jurassic World 2 – and the world is rejoicing. Goldblum’s character, Dr. Ian Malcolm, was introduced in Jurassic Park and he immediately struck a chord with fans. Dr. Ian Malcolm is a renowned mathematician, but he’s also suave and charming – plus, he seems to be the only character who’s smart enough to run away from the dinosaurs.

Jeff Goldblum’s upcoming role in Jurassic World 2 will be his third appearance in the Jurassic Park franchise (even though most fans want to forget about The Lost World). It will be interesting to see how the film brings Dr. Malcolm back into the fold, since his first trip to Jurassic Park was as an insurance consultant, and he really did not want to go to the second dino-island to rescue his girlfriend (played by Julianne Moore) in #TheLostWorld.

The Jeff Goldblum FTW

Thor: Ragnarok [Credit: Marvel Studios]

Jeff Goldblum is an actor who is instantly recognizable, but he can also completely meld into the film that he is in. He has become a one of Wes Anderson’s go-to actors, and in each film, he completely transforms into whimsical and interesting characters. He’s proven his chops over the years in films like The Fly and Earth Girls are Easy, and he has continued to work steadily since the '80s.

Jeff Goldblum improves every film he's in just by being on-screen, and he can even make terrible films like Independence Day Resurgence a bit better for the brief periods of time. Goldblum will soon appear in Thor: Ragnarok, where he will be portraying the Marvel character The Grandmaster – silly make-up and all.

Jurassic World 2 is shaping up to be a fantastic entry into the Jurassic Park franchise, and looks to tie back into the 1993 classic. Jeff Goldblum is the perfect addition to the film, and his casting is sure to send waves of excitement through the fan base. Jurassic World 2 is still almost a year out, but make sure you catch it when it hits theaters on June 22, 2018.

(Source: The Hollywood Reporter)