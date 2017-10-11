Jeff Goldblum is truly a gift from above. Whether he's playing a smoldering mathematician and reminding us that life finds a way in Jurassic Park, losing his body and his mind in The Fly, or handing out free sausages as his alter-ego Chef, the man is undeniably an absolute delight.

Goldblum's latest role is the Grandmaster in Ragnarok, the third standalone #Thor movie. The first reactions to the movie are in and, praise Odin, they are very good. The movie has a unique style with some serious neon '90s vibes, as well as a lot of humor by the look of the trailer. Chris Hemsworth returns as Thor, as well as Tom Hiddleston, Idris Elba, Anthony Hopkins, and Benedict Cumberbatch all reprising their #MCU roles. Cate Blanchett is joining as the antagonist, and first time #Marvel director Taika Waititi has taken the helm of this Thor incarnation.

Here is Goldblum, on the Marvel Studios Twitter, trying to answer the question on everybody's lips: What the hell is Ragnarok? Definitely something to do with fangirls. Fangirls bringing about the end of the world?

#WhatsRagnarok "Whatll happen to the fangirls getting to see Loki onscreen again for the first time since The Dark World." @AbigailMarie_99 pic.twitter.com/vUG6JG7oRJ — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 10, 2017

Or maybe "Ragnarok" is what you get when you gotta put Thor and Loki in a timeout.

Or perhaps "Ragnarok" is something to do with a rhino? This video features a quite fantastic impersonation of an elephant.

#WhatsRagnarok "Ragnarok is the rare breed of Rhino that is located in Botswana. " - @CarlC86 pic.twitter.com/0SqJDvJJD2 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 10, 2017

Oh and in case you were wondering, Goldblum assures us that the power of Cate Blanchett's eyes is even more intense in real life.

#WhatsRagnarok "The power Cate Blanchett has over you when she looks you in the eyes." - @JoyPuder pic.twitter.com/c66PVPrerz — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 10, 2017

Grandpa Goldblum struggles with "your social media abbreviations" in the next delightful video, teaching us about wordplay and dubbing internet memes "antics with semantics."

Ever wonder what Goldblum's favorite music is? It's definitely jazz music, and he plays every Wednesday in at a club in LA. Goldblum cordially invites you drop by.

Check out the Twitter hashtag for more Goldblum goodness, as well as some of the other actors getting in on what the hell this word means. Of course, as many of us already know, Ragnarok is the end of the world in Norse mythology, and it's likely that this is its meaning in the movie as well. But that's no fun, is it?

Thor: Ragnarok will be released on November 3, 2017. Check out the trailer below.

(Source: io9)