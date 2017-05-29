Each year, across the United States, Memorial Day is a time when Americans reflect on those who have died serving the armed forces. It also marks the unofficial start of summer, and for those who are fans of Indy car racing, Memorial Day represents the Super Bowl of car races: The Indianapolis 500. Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan from The Walking Dead) shifted the 2017 race into high gear when he was given the chance of a lifetime to drive the pace car to kick off the race.

Morgan sped off in a slick-looking Corvette as the other race cars lined up behind him before the waving of the green flag. After he checked off one of his bucket list wishes, Morgan posted a pictures of himself standing with his family and next to the Corvette and driving the pace car.

Running the pace lap... his dad driving... does Gus care? Nope. New hero at our house is @TonyKanaan too cool!! Thanks @IMS and @TeamChevy pic.twitter.com/BN0l59SH23 — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) May 29, 2017

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Revs Up The Fans

Fans of The Walking Dead are used to watching Jeffrey Dean Morgan as the show's Big Bad, twirling his spiked baseball bat Lucille around the heads of favorites such as Glenn and Abraham just moments after he uttered the now bone-chilling phrase, "eenie, meenie, miney, mo." Maybe seeing Morgan standing next to the Corvette during the Indianapolis 500 will ease their pain.

What did Morgan have to say about speeding down the raceway to start the race? A reporter from WishTV interviewed Morgan, and this is what he had to say about his dream come true:

"It's a big honor. It's an absolute thrill of a lifetime. This is the one race that I've always consistently watched throughout my life. I never anticipated this sort of thing happening. To have a chance to drive that thing and to get on this track! I mean, I drove this track yesterday, I probably did 20 laps, and I've gotta say... There's nothing cooler!"

Maybe The Walking Dead fans will get to see #Negan speeding down the road in a fancy Corvette as he mows down a crowd of zombies like the record-breaking zombie killing scene in season 7.

What's Coming Up In Season 8 of 'The Walking Dead'?

It's still a long time before season 8 of The Walking Dead starts up again in October, but seeing Jeffrey Dean Morgan speeding down the raceway at the Indianapolis 500 does help with the wait.

There will be plenty more of Negan and Lucille as Rick gathers the members of Alexandria, Hilltop and the Kingdom to take the Saviors and the Sanctuary down in the story arc known as "All Out War." Given that Negan was shown prepping his troops to go to war against Rick, fans should expect to see Season 8 open up with an epic battle either at the Sanctuary or Alexandria.

Three characters have been promoted by AMC to series regulars for season 8; this could mean we'll possibly see more of the Scavengers and their odd leader, Jadis, play more of a role. Season 7 ended with the traitorous Jadis shooting Rick in the stomach, and if we've learned one thing it's never make Rick angry! Be prepared to see what Rick and company has in store for Jadis and her Scavengers once they get their revenge on Negan.

Just like Jeffrey Dean Morgan in the Indy 500, buckle up and get ready for a face paced season 8 of The Walking Dead.

The Walking Dead will return for its eighth season in October of 2017.

(Source: WishTV)