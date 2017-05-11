Since the release of Hellboy II: The Golden Army in 2008, fans have been expecting a third installment that would bring the franchise to a satisfying end. Even though talks of a third movie began as early as 2010, it wasn't until February 2017 that Guillermo Del Toro sadly announced that Hellboy 3 will never happen, despite the director's online campaigns to get it off the ground.

"Hellboy 3 Sorry to report: Spoke w all parties. Must report that 100% the sequel will not happen. And that is to be the final thing about it" Guillermo del Toro (via twitter)

Needless to say, this was a tragic turn of events for Guillermo del Toro and the franchise's leading man, Ron Perlman. The celebrated director shared his heartbreak with fans, but also acted honorably when it came to wishing the future of the franchise well.

"Hellboy may move into a different direction. heartbroken- but, not up to me. I, for one, wish everyone involved the best of luck!"

As it turns out, moving into a new direction is exactly what Hellboy creator, Mike Mignola, had in mind. This week, he announced the R-rated reboot of the beloved comic character, helmed by The Descent director, Neil Marshall, and David Harbour (Stranger Things) in the titular role.

But Not Everyone Is Happy About The News.

It's fair to say that although Hellboy was a popular comic book character prior to the movie's release, it was Perlman and del Toro that created a robust fan-base for Hellboy. In fact, a recent tweet by Jeffrey Tambor, who played FBI Director Tom Manning in the movies, has expressed his displeasure for the reboot, specifically due to the lack of loyalty this decision has for Guillermo del Toro and Ron Perlman.

Although this is an opinion that some fans will agree with, others cited that Hellboy is Mignola's property, and he is free to take it in any direction he wishes. However, Tambor was also quick to respond to this notion too.

While Tambor had harsh words for the Hellboy reboot, Guillermo del Toro and Ron Perlman had a different approach to the news. Despite the heartbreaking decision, Guillermo thanked his fans for their ongoing support.

With recent R-rated hits such as Deadpool and Logan, it's not surprising that Hellboy will be the next comic book character to get an unadulterated adaptation. In fact, some fans might even prefer an R-rated reboot to a third installment. However, it's unlikely that Jeffrey Tambor will be rushing to his nearest multiplex when Neil Marshall's reboot eventually hits theaters.

