If you didn't already think that Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan-Tatum were one of Hollywood's cutest, most down-to-earth couples, then the story of how they hooked up is about to change your mind.

As you probably already know, Channing and Jenna got together on the set of Step-Up, a.k.a. the second best dance movie of the '00s — sorry, the crown still goes to Save the Last Dance, IMO. And you probably also know that Channing revealed his version of events to Elle Magazine in 2013, letting the world know that he was crushing hard on her, but the idea of getting into a serious relationship scared him because he'd just gotten out of one:

"I had just gotten out of a pretty long relationship, so I was in no way ready for another. I was trying to run from what I knew Jenna was—not someone I was just going to date. But one of my buddies was like, 'What are you doing, man? She's dope.' That night I showed up at her hotel room with a sombrero on, and that was it…we were drinking at a Mexican joint and I stole [the sombrero] off the wall."

While obviously we cannot condone sombrero theft, if a drunken Channing turned up at the door with one perched jauntily upon his attractive lid, there would be zero complaints. However, there are a few details missing from his retelling of events that Jenna clarified in an interview with Ellen earlier this week. And, to be quite honest, her beefed-out version just makes it so much better.

Firstly, she lay the groundwork; Jenna explained that because they'd both recently reentered the single kingdom, they had to clarify what they wanted individually before getting into anything complicated:

"So Chan and I when we met, we met on 'Step Up,' and he — he got out of a relationship. I got out of one, and so I do the whole — some ladies know this whole thing — 'Well, look, if you wanna date other people and be in it, be free, that's totally fine. But we're not going to hang out, you know, and 'watch movies' and so you've gotta figure out what you want because I know I want to be in a relationship."

'Step Up' [Credit: Buena Vista Pictures]

Three days after Jenna laid her cards on the table, #ChanningTatum came to his senses, realizing his cold feet would mean missing out on being in a relationship with a massive babe — though I mean "sense" in the loosest sense of the word. He wound up outside her hotel door, wasted out of his mind at 2 am, in a stolen sombrero and not much else:

"So three days go by, and he had gone out with all of the dancers on 'Step Up' and had this crazy wild tequila night and he said he had the chance 'to be free' and he couldn't stop thinking about me. So, he comes down to my hotel room at 2 in the morning, and he's banging on the door, and I'm like, 'What is going on?' I go and open the door and he's in a sombrero, he's naked — no, sorry, he has underwear — underwear, sombrero, and Ugg boots and he's like, 'Let's do this.' Like literally..."

Magic Mike flashbacks, anyone?

'Magic Mike' [Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures]

I mean, it's one thing being wooed by a drunken crush that's come to their senses; it's a whole other kettle of fish being wooed by a drunken crush who's dressed as the Village People's answer to Cinco de Mayo. And it gets better:

"But it's even worse because the next morning, the story's even crazier. The next morning, he was in my room. This is too much for daytime — he's in my room and I go to set because I had an earlier call time. And I'm getting hair and makeup done and like an hour goes by, and the PAs [production assistants] are going, 'We can't find Channing. We don't know where he is. He's not in his room. We've banged on his door, we called his room.' So I called a PA over and was like, [whispering] he's in my room. And she goes like — I'll never forget —she goes [amused nod] and walks off and then he comes to set and everyone's just like [slow claps] And that was the point forward. We're like, oh, we're together."

Even after so long — they've been together for like 12 years now — Jenna still cracks up retelling the story, it's so cute to watch and should certainly put the rumors that their marriage is on rocky grounds to rest.

Do you think Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are the cutest couple in Hollywood?