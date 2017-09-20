Jenna Dewan Tatum became a fixture in the public eye after starring in her breakout role in 2006’s Step Up – with her husband Channing Tatum – and in recent years she has become a social media superstar. She has cultivated 4.3 million Instagram followers and her posts garner hundreds of thousands of likes and comments.

Recently, #JennaDewanTatum posted a picture of her standing on balcony showing off her bare booty that caught the attention of a lot of people on Instagram. Like many of Tatum’s Instagram posts, the picture falls in line with the actress’s message of promoting positive body image, but some fans took umbrage with the post and a barrage of mom-shaming comments flooded her Instagram comments section.

While a lot of Tatum’s fans came to her defense – most of whom praised the actress for how amazing she looks – there were a lot of people who attempted to tear her down for flaunting what she's got. Most of the negative comments stated that Tatum should be ashamed of herself and several stated that the “revealing” photo is not becoming of a wife and mother.

Many negative comments also touched on the photo being a bad example for young girls who look up to her. Although the haters were in the minority for the most part, that kind of negativity tends to stand out. However, Dewan Tatum took to Instagram once again, only this time, she left a nice message for those who decided to tear her down.

Jenna Dewan Tatum Silences Haters In One Beautiful Instagram Post

As a retort to all the mom-shaming and hateful comments that her booty pic received, the actress posted a classy quote which was very poignant. The post reads as follows:

“You can tell who the strong women are. They are the ones you see building up one another instead of tearing each other down.”

The quote rings true to everything that Jenna Dewan Tatum represents and serves as a wonderful reminder to everyone – not just her haters – that we should be supportive of one another. Along with the quote, she also added another positive message in the caption of the post, which reads as follows:

“To all the strong women out there. May we be them, may we know them, may we raise them♥️ Rise above judgment and step into love.”

Both comments are extremely classy as the actress chose to rise above negativity rather than letting it rattle her. It’s true that everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but when you use your own ideals or thoughts to chastise another person, you only serve to hurt yourself.

The fact of the matter is that Jenna Dewan Tatum looks stunning and she has the confidence in herself to show that to the world. The photo was not lewd by any means and serves to promote self-confidence and body positivity no matter who you are. As many commenters who came to Tatum’s defense said, she is a fantastic role model and her message of positive body image is to be commended.

Sound off! What do you think of Jenna Dewan Tatum’s response to her Instagram criticism? Let your voice be heard in the comments section below.