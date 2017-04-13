Balancing fame, being a parent of a young child and a sizzling sex life is no mean feat, but Jenna Dewan-Tatum not only manages achieve all of the above, she also makes sure she gets her kicks for herself too.

In an honest cover interview with Redbook Magazine, Jenna delved deep into the sexual dynamics between her and husband actor Channing Tatum, how they as a feminist couple are raising a "strong" daughter together and the looming threat of becoming a "sex scheduler."

'I Think All Women Should Keep [Sex] Exciting For Themselves'

Meeting husband Channing on the set of Step Up back in 2005, Jenna and Channing married in 2009 and daughter Everly arrived on May 31, 2013. Throughout the past 12 years of their relationship, they've focused on being good communicators and keeping their sex life "fresh."

The key to doing this? Make sure you spice things up for yourself, as well as your partner:

"I think all women should keep [sex] exciting for themselves. People always ask, 'Do you do anything to keep it fresh for your man?' I hate that question. I'm like, 'No. Why is it for your man?"

'If You Feel Sexy, Then It's Good For You'

Jenna then went on to tell Redbook Magazine that not only is that question inherently sexist, but that her decisions are influenced by how they make her feel, not just Channing:

"I do things to keep it fresh for myself. The lingerie I buy is not for him necessarily. It's for us and for myself. If you feel sexy, then it's good for you."

'We Are Not Sex Schedulers - Not Yet!'

Another key ingredient to keeping their sex life hot and heavy is the fact that both Jenna and Channing have busy schedules and full lives outside of each other. As the old saying goes, distance makes the heart grow fonder, and this is certainly the case for the Hollywood couple:

"There's a beauty in being two busy people because we get a lot of time to miss each other. To continue to miss someone after so many years is kind of a blessing in disguise."

Although the prospect of having to schedule specific time for sex in their calendars is something that they've both vaguely thought about, especially if they decided to add another little Tatum to their brood:

"We are not sex schedulers — not yet! Give us a couple more years. Maybe with child number two."

'Women Should Have The Right To Be The Best They Can Be And Make Their Own Choices'

Underpinning their relationship however is the fact that both Channing and Jenna identify as feminists. This is applied to how they approach their sex life as well as their decisions on how to raise their 3-year-old daughter, Everly:

"We should want equality for men and women. Men should want that too. Chan is for women's rights and so am I. Women should have the right to be the best they can be and make their own choices for themselves."

Even thought Everly is in her early years right now, Channing and Jenna know that the values they instil within her now will last her a lifetime:

"Our daughter is young, but I think as she gets older, she's going to be all about the standard for women we keep at home — she's going to be strong."