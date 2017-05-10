In the flagship episode of Arianna Huffington's new podcast, Thrive Global, Jennifer Aniston jokes that the beloved sitcom that launched her career, #Friends, would never have worked in today's technologically advanced times. The 48-year-old actress explained:

"We were jokingly saying that if 'Friends' was created today, you would have a coffee shop full of people that were just staring into iPhones. There would be no actual episodes or conversations."

It's a joke, of course, but she kind of has a point. Friends, Seinfeld, The Nanny, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and other sitcoms from that era were filmed on a soundstage and often in front of an audience. Using cell phones in that environment would never work unless the actors clearly explained what was going on to the audience. They didn't have the same flexibility as current shows like Modern Family and New Girl, which can show text on screen.

Of course, that's not to say that Friends never made a cell phone scene work. In fact, phones of Friends were often a catalyst for further hijinks.

Remember the time when Phoebe and Rachel found a phone in Central Perk and fought over who would be the one to give it back to its (presumably) hot owner?

Or how about that time Monica tried to take Phoebe's phone away from her so she wouldn't talk to Mike?

And of course, who could forget the time Rachel needed to get what they call "closure"?

Do you think Friends would have been remarkably different if the characters had had smart phones? Let us know what you think in the comments!

(Source: ThriveJournal)