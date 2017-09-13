Hollywood has its fair share of power couples, and one of the hottest ones right now is Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky. The two met while working on the horror/thriller Mother! last year, and they've been inseparable ever since. Understandably so, they've tried to keep their relationship as private as possible, but now, the love birds have finally put their adorable dynamic on full display for their legion of eager fans.

The actress and director pair sat down for an interview with Entertainment Tonight to promote #Mother! during the Toronto International Film Festival. Aronofsky has built a reputation as one of the most talented directors of our time, but Lawrence was asked directly what exactly made her new boyfriend such a remarkable individual. The actress took the opportunity to praise the director's talents and intelligence: "I mean, his point of view, his artistic uniqueness. He's just brilliant, incredibly instinctual."

Unsurprisingly, The Gushing Was Mutual

When faced with the same question as Lawrence, #DarrenAronofsky couldn't pinpoint exactly what made the actress such a powerhouse. So he just started gushing about her in the most adorable way possible instead:

"Well, I don't know what makes her great –– maybe it was her parents, maybe it was the Kentucky water. I have no idea, but she's, like, a once-in-a-generation talent, and just a whirlwind and a hurricane and an earthquake and a thunderstorm of talent."

We've seen a number of actors who've turned to method acting for their performances, staying in character on and off filming, but JLaw is definitely not one of them. Aronofsky was asked whether it was difficult to balance their work and relationship given Lawrence's psychologically-conflicted character, but Daronofsky didn't think so:

"Not at all –– I mean, she's very, very relaxed. She's the type of actor that turns off all the intensity when she's not shooting, and then flips it on when she needs it. And so, in between action and cut, she's the character, and then when you call cut, she's Jennifer Lawrence again."

These touching displays of love don't mean they've been lying on a bed of roses this whole time. They aren't afraid to practice some tough love when the situation calls for it. This past August, Lawrence revealed that, during filming for a particularly emotionally challenging scene in Mother!, she started hyperventilating and dislocated one of her ribs as a result. Aronofsky's response to that? He wanted her to continue filming, but the actress declined by simply telling him, "Go f––k yourself."

Insults thrown around in the heat of filming aside, it's safe to say these two make an adorable couple. If you want to see the magic Lawrence and Aronofsky create when working together, Mother! is currently in theaters.

[Sources: Entertainment Tonight, Vogue]