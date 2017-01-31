Jennifer Lawrence has never been one to keep quiet about her opinions. From wreaking revenge on Passengers co star, Chris Pratt, after months of teasing, to telling the world that she insensitively rubbed her butt on some sacred rocks, J-Law is less inhibited than your average A-list celeb. But nowhere does this strike more of a chord than when Jennifer talks politics — Trump's politics, to be exact.

Immediately after Trump won the election, J-Law penned an article for Broadly online entitled 'Don't Be Afraid, Be Loud: Jennifer Lawrence on What We Do Now.' Here she discussed that while many people were profoundly shocked by Trump's win, now was the time for action, not hate and since Trump created his controversial immigration ban this weekend, J-Law has spoken out once again.

"My Broken Heart Goes Out To The Innocent Lives Of Muslim Refugees"

Taking to Facebook to air her disgust at Trump signing an immigration ban which essentially prevents over 218 million people as well as all refugees from entering the country, J-Law succinctly got her message of horror across. Firstly, she indirectly stated that #Trump's choice to ban 7 countries from the U.S. was essentially Islamaphobic by saying:

"My broken heart goes out to the innocent lives of Muslim refugees that are trying to escape terror and find safety for their families."

"Someone's Race Or Religion Should Never Keep Them In Harm's Way"

Sending out a loud and clear message to the people affected by Trump's ban, J-Law emphasized that she was only one of thousands who were outraged by the president's latest move:

"I and millions of Americans understand that someone's race or religion should never keep them in harm's way."

From here she went on to argue that not only do a large proportion of the population disagree with Trump but that it's actually a human necessity to protect each other regardless of nationality or religion:

"It should be every person's duty to help and protect anyone no matter their nationality."

"I Pray For Sanity And Compassion To Return To The White House."

In a final send off, #JenniferLawrence looked to the heavens for divine encouragement in the face of what can only be described as chaos:

"I pray for sanity and compassion to return to the White House."

Whether Trump or God will listen to J-Law's pleas remains to be seen as the plight of millions hangs in the balance in the God-blessed "Trump's America."