Upon first seeing the poster for Darren Aronofsky's latest project mother!, we worried that we too had fallen into the same paranoid, hallucinatory state as Nina Sayers in Black Swan. After all, it's not every day that Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence rips her own heart out and offers it to the public — well not literally, anyway. However, it's not every day that a movie like mother! comes along either.

Aronofsky rarely wears his heart on his sleeve — although he has no issue with ripping out Lawrence's — but the secrecy that surrounds mother! is even more extreme than usual. Very little is known about the plot of mother!, aside from this rather succinct and vague synopsis:

"A couple’s relationship is tested when uninvited guests arrive at their home, disrupting their tranquil existence.”

What Does The Poster For mother! Reveal?

At first, it appears as though the poster gives little away either.

mother! [Credit: Paramount Pictures]

The image itself is rather striking, portraying #JenniferLawrence in a religious pose as she holds a heart that's been ripped from her chest. Surrounded by flowers, the unnerving beauty of Lawrence in this poster falls neatly into the kind of intelligent #horror that we would expect from a director like Darren Aronofsky. After all, Pi, Black Swan, and even Requiem For A Dream all contained elements of psychological horror designed to entrance and disturb in equal measure, so this poster is hardly a marked departure from the auteur's usual body of work.

However, this still doesn't shed any more light on who the "uninvited guests" described in the synopsis could be... or does it?

Did You Spot The Hidden Detail In The Poster For 'mother!'?

Just like the "tranquil existence" of the couple involved is disrupted by "uninvited guests," so too is the gruesome yet beautiful image of Lawrence, thanks to an unseen visitor.

mother! [Credit: Paramount Pictures]

Look closer. Towards the bottom left of the poster lurks a creepy face that may or may not belong to a dead person. The detail is extremely subtle, and only becomes clear if you magnify this area of the image.

This hidden threat could refer to the "uninvited guests" who may be watching Lawrence from outside her house, The Strangers-style. However, the ghostly visage of this voyeur hints that the threat in mother! may also be supernatural in nature. While we're still far away from learning more specifics, this secret detail in the poster may represent our biggest clue as to the nature of mother! yet.

Remind yourself of how scary Darren Aronofsky's work can be by re-watching the trailer for Black Swan below:

Further clues include a frog, something that looks like jewels in a flower at the bottom-left of the poster and a small block of something that resembles a Chinese character in the bottom right. What these clues mean and how they relate to the plot is harder to surmise right now, although it's likely that their meaning will be revealed soon too.

Alongside Aronofsky's real-life girlfriend Lawrence, mother! also stars an impressive ensemble that includes the likes of Javier Bardem, Michelle Pfeiffer and Kristen Wiig. While the role each actor plays is still being kept under wraps, we wouldn't be surprised if at least a few of these stars play the potentially supernatural guests.

From its stylised name to the secrecy that surrounds its production, mother! has intrigued film lovers from the get-go, promising thrills and chills that could provide a new benchmark for horror — assuming of course that Aronofsky doesn't repeat the mistakes he made on Noah. Find out who the uninvited guests are and more when mother! hits cinemas on October 13, 2017, just in time for Halloween.

