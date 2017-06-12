Jennifer Lawrence suffered a nasty shock this weekend, as the engine of her personal jet failed whilst she was returning from a family visit in Louisville, Kentucky.

According to E! News, one of the plane's engines failed at 31,000 ft. The pilots then tried to perform an emergency landing, but before they could safely land the plane, the second engine failed.

Jennifer Lawrence in 'Silver Linings Paybook' [Credit: The Weinstein Company]

Thankfully, the pilots managed to stabilize the plane, and land it in Buffalo, NY without any further troubles. A spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) released a statement to CBS, which confirmed the time of the emergency landing and Lawrence's original destination.

The FAA also stated an investigation into the plane's failure would be launched.

"A Hawker Beechcraft B40 aircraft landed safely at Buffalo Niagara International Airport in New York at about 1:40 p.m. on Saturday. The crew diverted to Buffalo when they declared an emergency due to engine-related issues. The flight was heading to Teterboro Airport in New Jersey from Louisville, Kentucky. The FAA will investigate."

The FAA doesn't release passengers' names, but a representative for #JenniferLawrence contacted E!News to confirm Lawrence's involvement, and assure her fans that she remains unharmed.

That must have been a terribly frightening experience for everyone involved, but it's great to hear the pilots managed the situation as well as they did and that Lawrence is doing okay. Hopefully we'll get more updates on the situation soon.

(Sources: E! News, CBS)