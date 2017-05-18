Jennifer Lawrence isn't about to say sorry for the pole-dancing video that's been doing the rounds over the internet the past few days, so if you're one of the sorry souls harping on about indecent behavior and demanding an apology, you're about to be disappointed.

The 26-year-old actress took to Facebook to explain to her followers that she had a blast that evening, thank you very much, and that she's not about to start feeling guilty for one of the few times she let her guard down:

Nobody wants to be reminded that they tried to dance on a stripper pole by the internet. It was one of my best friend's birthdays and I dropped my paranoia guard for one second to have fun. I'm not going to apologize, I had a BLAST that night.

It's times like this that remind you that sometimes being a #celebrity pretty much sucks — after all, can you imaging having to be on your best behavior 24/7? No, me neither. And as many of the commenters underneath her post state, it's not actually the sole responsibility of a celeb to act as a role model for young girls:

Or you could instill values into your kids and not rely on celebrities to do it for you. Just a thought.

This isn't the first time that #JenniferLawrence has had saucy private material splashed around the net. No doubt you remember that she was a prime target in a hacking dubbed The Fappening, in which nude pictures of 100+ celebrities were taken from their personal computers and spread worldwide. At least that, if anything, helped Jen develop a thicker skin for this kind of BS.

You continue doing you, girl!

Do you think Jennifer Lawrence should have to apologize?