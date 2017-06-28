Aside from the fame and recognition, being a celebrity comes with its struggles. The most common one is dealing with invasion of privacy, mainly from paparazzi. Unfortunately, a worrying number of photographers don't understand that being a recognized individual doesn't give anyone the right to invade their privacy or treat them as objects for money. This mentality has caused numerous altercations between them and #celebrities. And now we have the latest example of this constant struggle through Jennifer Lawrence.

While stepping out of the Los Angeles International Airport, the Silver Linings Playbook actress got into a brief altercation with a photographer from TMZ, after the man pet her dog without her permission.

Take a look at the video:

Guess what happens when you try to touch Jennifer Lawrence's dog! #TMZ pic.twitter.com/Bc1vH6nUiA — TMZ (@TMZ) June 27, 2017

On June 10, 2017, Lawrence was involved in a flying incident when both engines on her private plane failed. Fortunately the plane landed safely and she was okay. Unfortunately, the reporter decided that was the best time to ask her if the experience had made her scared of flying private again.

The question understandably made her uncomfortable, so she ignored it and moved on, but her dog didn't do the same. It walked toward the TMZ reporter, and the man leaned over to pet it. Since he didn't ask for permission to pet it, #JenniferLawrence wasn't a fan of the gesture. She picked up her pet, and told the man in question:

"Don't touch my dog, you f--king loser."

Now, there will be most likely two sides to this story. Some people might say he had no permission to pet the dog and her insult was justified, especially after his question about the plane, others could say the name-calling was uncalled for. But the reality is that the man should have asked for Lawrence's permission to touch the dog. And, as mentioned above:

This Isn't The First Time Reporters Have Been Rude To Celebrities

There have been countless unpleasant encounters between celebrities and paparazzi over the last couple of years that highlight just how invasive, and even disrespectful, photographers can be. Here are a few examples of that:

Kylie Jenner

Back in 2015, the young reality star was approached by a photographer who made fun of her lips, telling her:

"Hey, what that mouth do, Kendall?"

The man had his camera on her face, but even after she told him to back away, he kept mocking her. To make things worse, he confused Kylie with her older sister, #KendallJenner:

Selena Gomez

#SelenaGomez has been dating The Weeknd for a few months now, and from what we can tell, their relationship is going great. Unfortunately, earlier in 2017 one paparazzi asked Gomez whether the 'I Can't Feel My Face' hitmaker had proposed to her yet.

Even though Gomez was quite clearly uncomfortable with the question, the reporter followed her and continued hounding her with the question:

Cara Delevingne

In late 2015, #CaraDelevingne went through an absolutely disgusting situation with a paparazzi. The actress tweeted out that, after arriving in the UK, a photographer attempted to take a picture beneath her skirt:

Some disgusting so-called 'human' with a camera tried to take a picture up my skirt... 'Welcome home' — Cara Delevingne (@Caradelevingne) December 17, 2015

Louis Tomlinson

Back in March of 2017, former One Director member, #LouisTomlinson was exiting the Los Angeles International airport with his girlfriend, Eleanor Calder. Unfortunately, the pair were interrupted by a photographer who invasively approached Calder. This prompted an altercation between Tomlinson and the photographer, which eventually got him arrested.

Louis' team released this statement about the situation to TMZ:

"The paparazzi provoked and caused the altercation that occurred with Louis. It's not the first time that a paparazzi has created an altercation with a celebrity. While the altercation was going on with the paparazzi, three other individuals were attacking his girlfriend during this incident and he came to her defense."

Sadly, these gross signs of disrespect doesn't show any signs of stopping. But hopefully continued exploration of the subject will help people understand that celebrities are human too, and their status shouldn't deprive them of respect or privacy.

What do you think about Jennifer Lawrence's response to the press? Do you think her behavior was justified? Let me know in the comments!

(Source: Vanity Fair, TMZ)