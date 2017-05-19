Jennifer Lawrence is so done with the great unwashed jabbing their dirty bodies into her personal space that she has decided to retire from posing for photos with fans for good.

In a candid interview, Lawrence told the Daily Telegraph that she doesn't have the time, desire or emotional resilience to deal with the endless parade of strangers who feel like she is their chum because they saw her in a movie once:

"I have just started becoming really rude and drawn into myself… I think that people [strangers] think that we already are friends because I am famous and they feel like they already know me — but I don’t know them."

As someone who takes approximately 45 minutes to regulate their heart rate after a nice old lady asks me for directions, I totally get what #JenniferLawrence is saying here.

The 26-year-old Oscar winner went on to explain how it is incredibly important to retain some privacy, especially when you are in such a visible and high-stress line of work:

"I have to protect my bubble, like, ‘I have a weird job — don’t let this be a reality.’"

Lawrence is not alone in her decision to shy away from the relentless lightning storm of fan flashes that follow her wherever she goes. Stars such as Justin Bieber, Emma Watson and JLaw's bff Amy Schumer have also decided to nope out of performing like a circus bear on demand for people who approach them on the street.

My commiserations to you if you happen to bump into Jennifer Lawrence tomorrow, but a celeb has got to draw the line somewhere.

Will it soon be considered bad etiquette to ask celebs for a photo? Discuss.