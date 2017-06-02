Jennifer Lopez is one of the few celebrities that transcends her artforms, and has become a pop-culture icon. For those of us that grew up in the early 2000s, JLo was a part of everyday life, whether it be on the radio, TV, or film. Apart from her music and acting career, her personal life has always attracted media attention, and her relationship with Ben Affleck in 2002 gave birth to one of the first celebrity power couple portmanteaus, Bennifer.

#JenniferLopez has come a long way since Bennifer, but her dating life still sparks interest from her fans and the media. Recently, her relationship with former New York Yankees All-Star, Alex Rodriguez has been the talk of the town, but last December, all eyes were on JLo and Grammy Award winning rapper #Drake.

Jennifer Lopez Calls Drake A 'Booty Call'

Although #JLo and Drake's romantic involvement was never made public, many believed the two were secretly together in some fashion. The two superstars were seen canoodling several times, and thanks to a few juicy Instagram photos, rumors were flying that the two were officially dating.

JLo may have recently shed some light on her past relationship with Drake, when she made an offhanded comment during one of her concerts:

In the video, JLo is dancing on stage with her back-up dancers, when a sample track of Drake’s “Hotline Bling” briefly plays over the speakers. In response to the track, Ms. Lopez stops briefly saying, "Huh, booty call," before flipping her hair and walking away.

This may have been in all good fun, but it seems that JLo was letting fans know the status of her past relationship with Drake. Fans began to speculate that Lopez was throwing shade at the rapper, in response to Drake using the line, "I drunk text JLo, wrong number so it bounce back," in his song "Free Smoke."

It's worth noting that there are some fans saying that JLo has been doing the booty call bit since long before the two were ever an "item," and she is just referencing the theme of the song "Hotline Bling." The whole connection between Drake's song and JLo's comment could just be a coincidence, but given their past, it's possible that the reference was intentional.

We may never know what JLo meant by her comments, but for now, fans are convinced that the diva was bringing some serious sass on stage that night. Make sure you catch Jennifer Lopez in her new show, World of Dance Tuesdays 10PM/ET on NBC.

