Jennifer Lopez has been a pop culture icon for over 20 years, and has conquered the world of film, television, and music. Lopez started her career in the early '90s as a Fly Girl on the sketch comedy In Living Color, and became a household name when she landed the titular role in the 1997 film, Selena.

After she made a name for herself as an actress, Jennifer Lopez burst on the scene as a pop star with her debut album On the 6, and became one of the biggest stars in the world. Once JLo rose to power, her life was put under the microscope, and her personal relationships became part of the public consciousness.

JLo developed a knack for shaking off rumors and addressing her haters, and she never shied away from telling people what was on her mind. Recently, JLo shared a picture on her Instagram – which was met with criticism – and the grit that she developed years ago emerged again, when she snapped back at her haters on social media.

Jennifer Lopez Slams Haters On Instagram

The 47-year old Lopez shared a scintillating photo of herself on Instagram, and she looks stunning. While most people would praise JLo for her taut physique, some people were convinced that the photo was doctored. Instagram user mkatrina89 saw something wrong with the picture, and voiced her opinion in the comments section of the post:

“well she's missing a part of her side lol like if that's not photoshop than she should go to hospital cuz something really wrong”

This Instagram user does have a point, and at first glance, it does look like JLo is missing a sizable chunk of her torso. However, upon further inspection, it became clear that it was a smudge on the mirror, and not the work of a botched Photoshop job. Even though the flaw was identified as a smudge, haters still flooded the comments, until JLo herself had to step in to set the record straight.

Taking to the comments section, J-Lo posted a retort to her haters, with a lot of sass in the form of hashtags:

The people who weren't with you shooting in the gym are the first to scream "photoshop" @JLo shut him all the way DOWN ! her #gymrat pic.twitter.com/xdKA6TfcVH — Masiel Encarnacin (@GetFitWithMassi) June 23, 2017

The smudge on JLo’s mirror is confusing at first, but it’s clear that some people used it to spray hate all over the comments section. Over the last few years we have seen the rise of the body-shaming on social media, with Amy Schumer, Chrissy Metz, Ariel Winter, Kim Kardashian, and now JLo being targeted for not being “perfect”. Even males have been on the receiving end, with stars like Vin Diesel, David Harbour, Grant Gustin, and Stephen Amell catching flack for their bodies on Twitter.

It's great that everyone has a voice on the internet; however, there needs to be some civility, especially when it comes to casting judgement on someone’s physical appearance. Despite what the negative comments on her Instagram post say, JLo looks fantastic, and she continues to be a positive female role model even after all these years.

