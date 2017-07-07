When you're tasked to portray a superhero whose main skill is with a bow and arrow, you'd imagine that your hands and arms are pretty important, right? Right. But Jeremy Renner is about to find out how hard it is to play Hawkeye on set with two broken wings: The Avengers actor did the unthinkable and fractured both arms while doing a stunt for his upcoming comedy, Tag.

Renner was speaking at a press conference for his latest film, Wind River, telling reporters that he fractured his right elbow and his left wrist. Yet, even with serious injuries like this #JeremyRenner is determined to keep working, saying:

That's how it goes, it's part of the job. I'm sort of a problem solver, you know. There will be an effect to it, but it would stop me from doing things that I need to be doing. I'll heal fast. I'm doing everything I can to heal faster.

It's good to hear that Renner is so upbeat about the injury considering he's smack in the middle of #InfinityWar currently filming. Judging by his Instagram post, the actor is definitely ready to be healed up.

Even though Renner says that a lot of his work in films like Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation and the #MCU movies don't require a ton of stunts as much of the real work is done in editing and visual effects, it's still something that will be a real pain (hah) on set.

Unfortunately, even with stunt doubles acting can be an unpredictable job and several on-set accidents have happened to various other actors over the years.

Harrison Ford - Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Harrison Ford [Credit: The Tonight Show]

While filming a scene in the Millennium Falcon, one of the overhead doors fell off and landed on #HarrisonFord's leg, breaking it. Ford hilariously reenacted the event using an action figure while on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Charlize Theron - Aeon Flux

This accident nearly ended #CharlizeTheron's career, but luckily it only halted production for two months. While attempting a back handspring, Theron landed on her neck and herniated a disk in her spine. She was left nearly paralyzed but after recovering, she returned to finish the film.

Jaimie Alexander - Thor: The Dark World

Jamie Alexander [Credit: Marvel Studios]

Being a badass Asgardian warrior is a tough gig, especially when heights are involved. While filming Thor: The Dark World, #JaimieAlexander slipped on and fell down a rainy metal staircase and wound up herniating a disk, dislocating her shoulder, chipped 11 vertebrae and tore a muscle. She spent over a month in therapy before returning to action.

Sylvester Stallone - The Expendables 3

Stallone is one of the toughest actors in Hollywood, having put up with a lot of physical abuse over the years between Rocky, Rambo and the Expendables franchises. Yet in the third film in the latter franchise, #SylvesterStallone took a fall and landed on his back, breaking his neck, spine, and dislocating his shoulders. This injury was so bad it required metal plates and rods to be inserted to heal properly.

Robert Downey Jr. - Iron Man 3

Robert Downey Jr. [Credit: Marvel Studios]

While filming a scene for Iron Man 3, #RobertDowneyJr was performing a stunt himself when he injured his ankle. The injury was not major, but it was enough to halt production for a month and a half while RDJ recuperated. To avoid a delay in release, however, they finished certain scenes with the help of CGI, explained VFX supervisor Chris Townsend:

"We were able to reconstruct RDJ as Tony Stark on set with the help of a body double and the facial captures we collected afterwards."

All of these injuries halted production for a time, or at least made for a quick schedule scramble, although that's not likely to happen with Avengers: Infinity War as Jeremy Renner can still film other parts of the movie that don't necessarily require him to draw a 250-pound bow.

Which injury do you think was the worst? Tell us if you have another one in the comments!

[Source: Variety]