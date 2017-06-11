Cue the wedding bells! Academy Award nominated actress Jessica Chastain said "I do" to her longtime boyfriend and Moncler fashion executive, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo. The couple officially tied the knot on Saturday, June 10 at Passi de Preposulo's family estate in Venice, Italy.

Jessica Chastain is the most beautiful bride. pic.twitter.com/rkQ7eVFyvG — best of jessica (@bestofchastains) June 11, 2017

The night before, #JessicaChastain threw a pre-wedding celebration with a star-studded guest list, which included Chastain's Interstellar co-star Anne Hathaway. Even more co-stars and famous friends such as Emily Blunt (The Huntsman), Edgar Ramirez (Zero Dark Thirty) and Xavier Dolan turned up for the intimate wedding reception the following day.

Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway at Jessica Chastain's wedding in Italy, June 10. pic.twitter.com/TZdcRS5632 — best of emily blunt (@badpostblunt) June 10, 2017

Despite being in the spotlight, Jessica Chastain has always been private about her personal life and the details of her relationship with Passi de Preposulo. She first revealed that she was in a relationship in an interview with Katie Couric, but was clearly shy to name her beau; however, she stated that it wasn't a fellow actor and that he was in the fashion industry. The mystery man was soon revealed to be Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, as the couple were snapped multiple times walking hand in hand by the paparazzi. Jessica Chastain unofficially (but officially) confirmed the relationship when she started an Instagram account and shared pictures of herself with Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo.

The Internet Reacts!

I JUST FOUND OUT JESSICA CHASTAIN IS GETTING MARRIED IN ITALY pic.twitter.com/QbdXdwP7Dr — J E S S I C A T E (@blanchettstain) June 10, 2017

2017 is jessica chastain's year: was cannes jury, did magazine cover w/ her idol huppert, promoting feminism, marrying into italian royality pic.twitter.com/gg46uAOFSb — dilara (@marioncotilards) June 10, 2017

Jessica Chastain is marrying into an Italian aristocratic family that makes their own prosecco. What are you doing with your life? pic.twitter.com/qa84imKHCg — Aaron Michael (@subsahaaron) June 10, 2017

im gonna see jessica chastain in her wedding dress im not ready pic.twitter.com/koo8JQqq03 — hannah the bee (@wonderdianas) June 10, 2017

I CAN'T BELIEVE JESSICA CHASTAIN INVENTED GETTING MARRIED — Lauren | 10 (@LaurenWaksman) June 11, 2017

even if she actually isn't, Countess Jessica Chastain is a TITLE! — dimaris (@dimarisleigh) June 11, 2017

Congratulations to the beautiful couple!

