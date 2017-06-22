Ahead of his highly anticipated English-language feature debut, Xavier Dolan has taken to Instagram and Twitter to show off the first official poster for The Death And Life Of John F. Donovan. The film tells the fictional story set a decade after the death of American TV star John F. Donovan, where a young actor reminisces over the written correspondence he once shared with the late actor, as well as the impact those letters had on both their lives. Check out the full poster below featuring two-time Oscar nominee Jessica Chastain.

#JessicaChastain joins the star-studded cast of The Death And Life Of John F. Donovan, as Moira McAllister-King. The character of Moira has been described as the villainous and "sheerly evil" gossip columnist who stumbles upon the letters between Donovan and his young fan. Chastain retweeted Dolan, adding:

In the most delicious way https://t.co/iuVKq71YBW — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) June 22, 2017

Jessica Chastain's first true role as a villain was playing Lucille Sharpe in Guillermo del Toro's 2015 gothic fantasy, Crimson Peak. Being the versatile actress that she is, Chastain completely immersed herself into the cold, psychotic skin of Lucille. She will no doubt nail the role as Moira McAllister-King.

An official release date has yet to be announced.

