If you don't know the name Jessica Chastain then where the heck have you been? Since gaining major exposure from starring in acclaimed films like The Tree Of Life, The Help and Zero Dark Thirty, two-time Academy Award nominee Jessica Chastain is one of the most in-demand actresses nowadays and continues to take Hollywood by storm.

She recently had critics raving over her performance in the political drama Miss Sloane, which saw Chastain take on the role of a cutthroat lobbyist. #JessicaChastain is known for taking on diverse and captivating female roles, and for vocalizing her advocacy for better female representation and gender equality in film. Could Jessica Chastain finally gain an Oscar win with one of these recent or future roles? Only time will tell!

The Zookeeper's Wife

Release date: March 31, 2017

March 31, 2017 Director: Niki Caro

Niki Caro Cast: Daniel Brühl, Johan Heldenbergh, Shira Haas, Timothy Radford

Directed by acclaimed Kiwi director Niki Caro, The Zookeeper's Wife depicts the real-life story of zookeeper Antonina Żabińska (Chastain) and her husband Dr. Jan Żabiński (Heldenbergh). Antonina risks everything by hiding hundreds of Jews within the family's Warsaw zoo when their country is invaded by Nazis in 1939 Poland. Chastain had critics raving once again with her recent performance as Antonina, and the film itself is still one of the highest grossing independent films of 2017.

Woman Walks Ahead

Release date: 2017

2017 Director: Susanna White

Susanna White Cast: Michael Greyeyes, Sam Rockwell, Ciarán Hinds, David Midthunder

Woman Walks Ahead follows Catherine Weldon (Chastain) who, in 1889, leaves her New York City life to pursue her dreams of becoming a painter. Catherine travels to the Standing Rock Reservation in the Dakota Territory and soon becomes a helping aid to the infamous Sioux chief Sitting Bull (Greyeyes), as he fights against the US government to keep his land for his people.

Molly's Game

Release date: 2017

2017 Director: Aaron Sorkin

Aaron Sorkin Cast: Idris Elba, Kevin Costner, Michael Cera, Joe Keery

In his directorial debut, Sorkin directs Jessica Chastain in the upcoming drama based on the memoir Molly's Game: From Hollywood's Elite to Wall Street's Billionaire Boys Club, My High-Stakes Adventure in the World of Underground Poker by Molly Bloom. Molly's Game tells the story of how Bloom became the target of an FBI investigation after establishing high-stake underground poker games involving familiar Hollywood faces.

The Death And Life Of John F. Donovan

Release date: 2018

2018 Director: Xavier Dolan

Xavier Dolan Cast: Kit Harington, Natalie Portman, Susan Sarandon, Kathy Bates, Jacob Tremblay, Bella Thorne, Thandie Newton, Michael Gambon

In Dolan's big English-language debut, Jessica Chastain joins the star-studded cast of The Death and Life of John F. Donovan, as the villainous gossip columnist, Moira McAllister-King. John F. Donovan tells the fictional story set a decade after the death of an American TV star (Harington), where a young actor reminisces over the written correspondence he once shared with the late actor, as well as the impact those letters had on both their lives.

George And Tammy

Release date: 2018

2018 Director: Taylor Hackford

Taylor Hackford Cast: John Brolin

Jessica Chastain will be singing her heart out alongside Josh Brolin in the upcoming biopic depicting the life and tumultuous relationship between famed country singers George Jones and Tammy Wynette. Brolin and Chastain will star as the couple.

The Division

Release date: TBA

TBA Director: Stephen Gaghan

Stephen Gaghan Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal

Switching gears entirely, Ubisoft Motion Pictures confirmed that Jessica Chastain will star and co-produce alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, in the film version of Tom Clancy's video game The Division. Production is rumored to begin early 2018.

Painkiller Jane

Release date: TBA

TBA Director: TBA

TBA Cast: TBA

Jessica Chastain will finally fulfill her dream of playing a superhero, as she is set to star as the title character in the upcoming film Painkiller Jane, based off the original comic book series from Jimmy Palmiotti and Joe Quesada. To summarize Jane's story: In a near death experience, Jane developed "exceptional regenerative abilities that give her a unique, indestructible advantage" and seeks to exact revenge on those who destroyed her life. Chastain will definitely kick ass in this role!

Seducing Ingrid Bergman

Release date: TBA

TBA Director: TBA

TBA Cast: TBA

In her latest casting announcement, Jessica Chastain is set to play screen icon Ingrid Bergman. Variety reports that the period drama will focus on "Bergman's romance with Robert Capa, a photo journalist famed for his images of combat." The film "is set in the aftermath of World War II and extends to the dawn of the McCarthy hearings into communist subversion."

