Jim Carrey is set to face trial over the death of his girlfriend Cathriona White after a judge refused to dismiss two wrongful death lawsuits filed against the actor by the mother and estranged husband of his former partner.

The 30-year-old Irish make-up artist was found dead in September 2015 with a number of different prescription painkillers in her system. Cathriona's mother, Brigid Sweetman, and her estranged husband, Mark Burton, allege that #JimCarrey illegally supplied the pills that White used in her overdose.

Carrey's lawyer, Raymond Boucher, had previously filed a motion to dismiss the wrongful death lawsuits describing them as "predatory" and "malicious." After the recent hearing, he made a simple statement explaining:

Mr Carrey loved Ms White dearly and so obviously it will be a very painful process for him.

Although Superior Court Judge Deirdre Hill set a trial date for April 26, 2018. She made it clear that this was not necessarily her final decision and she needs more time to consider the case.

Jim Carrey's lawyer has also criticised the lawsuits for their vagueness as it is not clear whether Carrey is being accused of negligence or whether Catriona's family think the death was a deliberate act.

Previously Carrey has spoken out against the lawsuits and expressed his opinion that the lawsuits were an attempt to exploit him:

"What a terrible shame. It would be easy for me to get in a back room with this man’s lawyer and make this go away, but there are some moments in life when you have to stand up and defend your honor against the evil in this world. I will not tolerate this heartless attempt to exploit me or the woman I loved. Cat’s troubles were born long before I met her and sadly her tragic end was beyond anyone’s control. I really hope that some day soon people will stop trying to profit from this and let her rest in peace.”

(Source: Metro)