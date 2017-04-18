Jim Carrey has shared a rare selfie with his fans to celebrate Easter, Passover or "whatever reason you can find to feel warm and fuzzy" and the star looks almost unrecognizable in the candid snap.

Happy Easter or Passover or whatever reason you can find to feel warm and fuzzy. =(:} pic.twitter.com/Q5f0KT0yhq — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) April 15, 2017

The reactions from fans to the unexpected snap were a mixed bag that oscillated wildly from concern, confusion and celebration and below is a round up of the best Tweets.

Who Dis?

@JimCarrey @righttbrain_ I HAD TO LOOK AT THIS PICTURE FOR FIVE MINUTES BEFORE MY BRAIN UNDERSTOOD THAT THIS WAS JIM CARREY — Julia Parks (@JuliaRachel16) April 16, 2017

Many fans had trouble recognizing Jim Carrey and some even commented that he was looking a lot like the late Robin Williams in the new snap.

Psychedelic Speculation

@JimCarrey @stayathomehoe you know he's taking hella psychedelics to prep for a movie role? lol — Jin-Helsing (@holamikoo) April 16, 2017

Some people speculated that Jim Carrey was looking a little different thanks to his heavy experimentation with psychedelics for his role in the upcoming Terrence McKenna movie.

Fuzzy Feelings

Many people were simply happy to share their fuzzy feelings with Jim Carrey and express their admiration for the 55-year-old star/the world in general.

@JimCarrey I'm warm & fuzzy cuz a giraffe was born & started running within a couple hours. Have a good day, Jim. — arcie Fenton (@marciefenton) April 15, 2017

@MTPJP26 @JimCarrey he is glorious and makes me warm and fuzzy — Jon Hook (@PapaJon843) April 16, 2017

Did you recognize Jim Carrey when you first saw his new Easter selfie?