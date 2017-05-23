Life is a collection of moments, one passing to the next, moments that shape us, and moments that decide the path of our lives. In hindsight, we can often piece together a collection of definitive "moments" that have led us to where we are today. Better Call Saul is filmed through the lens of hindsight — we already know where events are leading — and consequently, from Episode one, we've been waiting for the "moment" Saul Goodman is finally unleashed.

Last week's Episode may've ended with the name, but this week's Episode, "Expenses," ended with the man behind the name taking full form. To date, Jimmy McGill has been a likeable protagonist; yes, he has questionable morals, yes, his vocabulary can have the pitter-patter of slimy salesman, but ultimately, we've been behind him. This week could be the week that changes.

Throughout the episode, Jimmy's usual hubristic demeanour has taken on an edge of something a little sinister. His desperate situation following his suspension as a lawyer has led him down a tricky path, from arguing with his community service boss over pay to attempting to intimidate small business owners into parting with cash, rather than charm them into a decision like he has done previously.

Saul Goodman Is Here To Stay

The deal-breaker, that "moment" where Saul Goodman was finally born, comes at the end of the episode. In what initially appears to be a tender expression of how things are getting on top of him, Jimmy breaks down in the insurance office as he attempts to get a refund on malpractice insurance, but instead discovers the premium will increase by 150 per cent.

However, through the crocodile tears, Jimmy uses the opportunity to dupe the insurance broker by revealing details of Chuck's mental illness (and distressing moment in court). As a result, it looks like there could be serious repercussions for Chuck, with the insurance company taking note of what Jimmy says.

This is significant. It's the first time in #BetterCallSaul we really see Jimmy go out of his way to hurt someone, Slippin' Jimmy cons aside. There's enough to suggest that he set the whole thing up; he didn't have his policy number, which led to the broker searching by name and initially discovering Chuck on the system.

Even if Jimmy's breakdown was genuine (kudos to Bob Odenkirk for some outstanding acting), the ease at which he turned the situation into a damaging move against his brother showed all the elements of dishonest cunning synonymous with Saul Goodman.

Kim Wexler Is Finally Losing Patience

There's another facet to Jimmy's transition in Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn). Kim is a crucial part of Better Call Saul, although absent from the Breaking Bad era. Although she is possibly still in the background, her absence has led to theories that an incident with Kim will help turn Jimmy to full-time rogue.

She has a professional lapse with Mesa Verde, where she believes in the court case "all we did was tear down a sick man." As they visit the bar, she is almost in tears as Jimmy shows a callous side while talking through a potential way of conning an unsavoury character.

It's starting to look like Kim may have had enough. Either that, or she is questioning her own moral compass, and whether she can fully commit to Jimmy's debatable ethical code. Until now, we've sympathized with Jimmy's "moments." But, much like Jimmy's yellow Mitsubishi Esteem, things are beginning to fall apart, and Saul Goodman looks like he's here to stay.

Should Kim stick by Jimmy in Better Call Saul?