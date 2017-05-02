Jimmy Kimmel is known for bringing joy to families all over the United States every day through his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Unfortunately, he had to overcome an incredibly difficult situation just recently. Kimmel & his wife, Molly McNearny, welcomed their second child, a baby boy named William, last week. But what should have been an overwhelmingly happy occasion came with some tragic news for Kimmel and his family.

On his show last night, fighting back tears, Kimmel detailed the horrible string of predicaments he and his family had to overcome once the baby was born. Take a look at the heart-wrenching video below:

The beloved host explained the delivery process was smooth and quick, and the baby was able to meet his family soon after. However, a nurse detected abnormal skin tone in the baby. After doing tests, it was discovered that little William was born with a heart disease called Tetralogy of Fallot with pulmonary atresia. It's important to note there are two phases for this disease: Tetralogy of Fallot and Tetralogy of Fallot with pulmonary atresia. The latter is considered the most extreme of the two, and it's quite difficult to treat.

After receiving the diagnosis, the baby had to undergo a three-hour surgery, in which one of the two found defects in his heart was fixed. Fortunately, the procedure went well, and after a six-day stay at the Los Angeles Children's Hospital, Kimmel and his family were able to take the baby home. In fact, Kimmel shared some adorable pictures of his newborn.

[Credit: JImmy KImmel]

But there are still a few battles left to overcome. Little William will need to undergo two more procedures: one more in three to six months, and the third once he is in his teens. Fortunately, he is doing great at the moment.

The host then pulled out a list of the various people that contributed to saving his son's life. Taking things on a lighter direction, he thanked his long-time nemesis, Matt Damon, as he revealed the actor sent his support. Following the detailing of his baby's journey, Jimmy Kimmel closed his opening monologue by touching on a very relevant topic.

Raising Healthcare Awareness

[Credit: Jimmy Kimmel]

Kimmel went on to thank several companies which contribute to maintaining the Los Angeles Children's Hospital, as well as Congress for recently upping the National Institute of Health by $2 billion. Through that, he took the opportunity to raise awareness for health insurance, toughing on a harsh reality that has become all too common in our society: people having to decide over their or their children's lives because of money.

As Kimmel mentioned, regardless of anyone's political affiliations, we are human. No person — whether child or adult — should be denied of healthcare or be forced to choose between eating or saving the life of a loved one.

In light of that, he encouraged his viewers to donate to the Los Angeles Children's Hospital, and any other institutions fighting to give people the best treatment possible.

Going through the process of a birth with the uncertainty and fear of something being wrong is stressful enough. So there are no words to describe how it must have felt to find out the newborn baby was at serious risk. There's no way to measure the bravery and strength needed to go through something as horrific as this.

Thankfully, Jimmy Kimmel and his family are doing well now. The baby still has a few more obstacles to overcome, but with the strength he demonstrated in the past week, there's no doubt in my mind that he'll overcome them, and come out healthier and stronger than ever.

Now, let's not forget that there are a lot of families going through the exact same situation as Kimmel, who are not able to receive the same kind of care due to their financial situation. So please, if you can, donate to the Children's Hospital and any other institution that supports people in need. Any donation, no matter how big or small, can make a difference.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Jimmy Kimmel and his family in this tough time. Send your love and support in the comments section below.