Remember the Hogwarts! Today, May 2, commemorates the penultimate battle between good and evil at Hogwarts in the final book of the #HarryPotter series. As Harry Potter unleashed his wizards skills against the malevolent Voldemort, other characters fell victim to the cold hands of death. In the past few years, J.K. Rowling has apologized for some of the characters she decided to kill in the books. This year, she has struck a chord with with her fans when took to Twitter to apologize for ending the life of fan favorite, Severus Snape.

OK, here it is. Please don't start flame wars over it, but this year I'd like to apologise for killing (whispers)... Snape. *runs for cover* — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 2, 2017

Snape, played by the ever-magnificent, late Alan Rickman, was the one of fans' most beloved character in the series. Although he made Harry's school life miserable at times (because he despised Harry's father, James, for marrying Lily, whom he also loved), Snape did save Harry's life several times (because of that love for Lily). Harry Potter fans can be brought to tears with a single word: "Always."

This roller coaster of character development is the reason why Harry Potter fans have such a fondness for #SeverusSnape and why they reacted so strongly to her apology. Look at some of the Twitter reactions:

My eyes officially can't handle 2017 I am canceling it https://t.co/KRzD5MZZge — emma lord (@dilemmalord) May 2, 2017

I mean, I'd rather you apologise for turning an abusive man into a martyr and a hero. https://t.co/BdOA3HIXgR — Liv (@oawoodward) May 2, 2017

There are fans on both sides of fence when it comes to her apology. Some of her fans accepted it, while it conjures up bad memories for others. Some of the fans brought up the other characters that she apologized for in previous years.

We Shall Remember The Others Who Have Fallen

The Battle of Hogwarts claimed many lives at the end of the book. Severus Snape was not the only character that surprised us when #JKRowling decided to end their sweet little lives. Here are some of the others who fell victim to Rowling's pen.

Fred Weasley

[Credit: Warner Bros.]

He was the twin brother of George Weasley and Ron and Ginny Weasley's older brother. He and George were assigned to defend the castle's secret passages by Kingsley Shacklebolt. Unfortunately, Fred died during an explosion. George later on had a son and named him Fred as a tribute to his brother.

.@Brieuc26Rankin I thought I might apologise for one death per anniversary. Fred was the worst for me, so I started with him. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 2, 2015

Remus Lupin

[Credit: Warner Bros.]

Lupin was a half-blood wizard and was affected by lycanthropy during his childhood. Remus taught at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry as Professor of Defense Against the Dark Arts. Remus was eventually killed by the hands of Death Eater Antonin Dolohov. His body was laid to rest in the Great Hall.

Once again, it's the anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts so, as promised, I shall apologise for a death. This year: Remus Lupin. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 2, 2016

Nymphadora Tonks

Nymphadora was a wizard who had the ability to change her shape and form and was married to Remus Lupin after the two fell in love when he refused to let him shut her out. Bellatrix Lestrange was the one who took her life during the Battle of Hogwarts.

There are several others from the books and movies that lost their lives during the fight. But these are the ones that made Rowling decide to apologize for their demise, at least in the case of the first two.

Does J.K. Rowling Need To Apologize?

Credit: ABC

Even though the fans were in an uproar about J.K. Rowling's apologies, was it necessary for her to even mention them? We have seen other characters in movies and TV shows get killed off during episodes, many of them beloved. Look at a TV show like Game of Thrones. That show relies heavily on knocking off its major characters. It may have been a shock, but turned out to propel important plots in the upcoming stories. Fans were similarly outraged when Glenn died on The Walking Dead; the internet's collective heart broke when he was murdered by Negan.

The reason fans react so strongly is because the writers do such a wonderful job of creating characters that fans come to appreciate; they become so involved with the characters that fell like they have become an extension of their lives. J.K. Rowling shouldn't have to apologize for killing Severus Snape. It was her writing and fondness for Snape that moved the fans onscreen as well as within the pages of her books. Like the saying goes, "Absence makes the heart grow fonder." As much as fans want the characters back, they have to realize the effect they had their experience. J.K. Rowling should not have to apologize for that.

See Also:

Poll Which character do you miss the most? Fred Weasley

Severous Snape

Remus Lupin

Nymphadora Tonks

(SOURCE: Entertainment Weekly)

(Image Poll Source: Warner Bros.)