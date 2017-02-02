The idea of #celebrities partaking in politics was always a heated issue, but somehow, ever since a reality TV mogul obtained the highest post in America, people are even more dead set on keeping the realms of entertainment and politics separate. Many criticized Meryl Streep for addressing politics on the Golden Globes stage, stating that she should stick to acting and that the Globes should be just for fun.

#HarryPotter creator #JKRowling is no stranger to this kind of backlash, but she's not one to keep her mouth shut either. On Twitter, she regularly expresses her views — and the fact that she's obviously anti-Trump seems to have upset more than one fan of the wizarding world she created. The good thing about being a bestselling author is that it's pretty easy to come up with replies. We'll probably never be able to learn actual magic, but at least we can let Rowling teach us the art of owning someone.

First she was disappointed someone didn't seem to get the message of Harry Potter:

Guess it's true what they say: you can lead a girl to books about the rise and fall of an autocrat, but you still can't make her think. pic.twitter.com/oB7Aq6Xz8M — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 1, 2017

Then she embraced the Twittersphere's cheap insults:

Unless you're actually a hooded chihuahua, I'm pretty sure I win on the 'not hiding' front. I quite like 'old whore', though. #Shakespearean pic.twitter.com/0pIEVfrGn7 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 30, 2017

She was even accused of sorcery.

I seem to have woken up in the 90s. pic.twitter.com/g7Q3i2dSIz — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 30, 2017

The '90s? More like the Middle Ages. Yet she's happy to provide kindling for all the cold-hearted ones out there (who knows, maybe it'll warm them up?):

Actually, we're thinking of selling them in pairs in future; a 'read one, burn one' deal for those who like the magic, but not the morals. https://t.co/EPsXoDodr7 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 1, 2017

You can even borrow her lighter.

Well, the fumes from the DVDs might be toxic and I've still got your money, so by all means borrow my lighter. pic.twitter.com/kVoi8VGEoK — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 31, 2017

The best tweet, however, is a much-needed reminder for some that it's not because you're not a politician that you can't give your opinion on politics.

In - Free - Countries - Anyone - Can - Talk - About - Politics.



Try sounding out the syllables aloud, or ask a fluent reader to help. pic.twitter.com/K1j19EIU5f — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 28, 2017

What, is she supposed to only talk about books because she's a writer? By that logic, we should all limit our conversation topics to the exact job we happen to be doing. And it's even more ironic in this case; if fans are suddenly so upset with her notion of morals when they've been reading her work for years, they really must have been skipping half the words.

