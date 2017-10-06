With 2017 going by quick, and November fast approaching it's almost time for Zack Snyder's Justice League. The highly-anticipated superhero ensemble movie is DC's first outing since the heavily lauded Wonder Woman. And with some really promising trailers and awesome movie posters, Justice League could be a sign that DC is finally hitting its stride.

Filled with A-list celebrities, Justice League brings the star power to a team that totally deserve it. One of its big hitters, #Oscar-winning J.K. Simmons, plays the role of Commissioner Gordon. And in a recent interview, Simmons gave us some awesome insight to Justice League, The Batman and working with Ben Affleck.

J.K. Simmons On 'Justice League'

In the interview with Red Carpet News TV, Simmons spoke of numerous things regarding the future of the #DCEU, including what he can bring to his role. But from what he's saying, fans may have to pay close attention to catch him on screen:

"Commissioner Gordon, my incarnation of Commissioner Gordon, in the first Justice League movie — of what we hope will be a handful — is a kind of don't blink or you'll miss it introduction of the character."

From the sounds of this it may mean we don't see many more scenes with Simmons than what we've already seen in the Justice League trailer. Simmons even went on to explain that, even with its release in a month, the film still isn't finished, and that he added little touches to the film only a week ago:

"As a matter of fact, I was doing ADR last week, additional dialogue recording last week, so they're still putting the finishing touches on it. But I'm, really, really excited to see it and to be a part of the DC Universe which is a little grittier."

Simmons also spoke about film's change in director, after Joss Whedon took on the remainder of the film following Snyder stepping down to deal with a family tragedy. Although Simmons wasn't involved in the Whedon reshoots, he noted that Whedon was very much intent on finishing the story being told by Snyder, rather than drastically changing the project:

"I wasn't involved with Joss at all, it was just some of the reshoots, and I wasn't involved in that, but I think he's really dedicated to finishing the story that Zack was telling"

A More 'Weathered' Batman And Commissioner Gordon In 'The Batman'

'Batman v Superman' [Credit: Warner Bros.]

However Simmons didn't just give insight into Justice League, he also revealed some awesome news about working on Matt Reeve's upcoming film The Batman. The film will see him reunite with Ben Affleck after the pair last worked together on 2016's The Accountant. And, when speaking about his co-star, Simmons was all praise:

"He’s obviously a talented filmmaker in addition to being the movie star that he is and the good actor that he is, which I think will continue to develop as we see Batman and Commissioner Gordon not be spring chickens and we get into some interesting stories about these weathered kinds of guys."

Does this mean we're getting some awesome Commissioner Gordon and #Batman stories in The Batman? Well if Simmons is anything to go by, then is sure sounds like it! We can't wait.

Justice League opens on November 17, and the release date for The Batman is TBA.

Let me know what DC films you're excited to see come out!