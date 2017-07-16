The series Doctor Who, a long-running mainstay has been a huge hit since it was revived in 2005 with Christopher Eccleston as the Doctor. But no actor plays the Doctor for long – Eccleston was the ninth Doctor, followed by David Tennant, Matt Smith, and most recently Peter Capaldi. Fans are always anxious about the day the Doctor regenerates into a new form, and a new actor.

Capaldi, the 12th and current Doctor, announced his departure in January. Since his resignation, fans have speculated on the actor they hope (or expect) to see replace the dark minded current Doctor. The BBC has taken longer than expected to reveal Capaldi's replacement.

The wait is finally over, and the #BBC has finally announced the 13th Doctor.

The Announcement Was Worth the Wait

Announced after the men's final of Wimbledon this evening, the BBC revealed that Jodie Whittaker will take on the iconic role of the Time Lord from Gallifrey. Whittaker has worked with the new Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall on Broadchurch, and has now followed Chibnall to Doctor Who. Whittaker will make her debut appearance when Capaldi ends his tenure as the Doctor this Christmas.

Speaking about the announcement of Whittaker, Capaldi said,

"She has above all the huge heart to play this most special part. She’s going to be a fantastic Doctor.”

Following her debut scene, Jodie Whittaker will begin filming her first season, the show's eleventh in its current run, this autumn. Season 11 is expected to air towards the end of summer next year, giving Whittaker plenty of time to find her feet with the new role.

“I want to tell the fans not to be scared by my gender. Because this is a really exciting time, and Doctor Who represents everything that’s exciting about change. The fans have lived through so many changes, and this is only a new, different one, not a fearful one.” - Jodie Whittaker

It is currently unknown if Pearl Mackie will be returning to Doctor Who as Bill Potts, or if Chibnall will cast someone new to accompany the new Doctor in the TARDIS.

In a statement, the new showrunner said:

“After months of lists, conversations, auditions, recalls, and a lot of secret-keeping, we’re excited to welcome Jodie Whittaker as the Thirteenth Doctor. I always knew I wanted the Thirteenth Doctor to be a woman and we're thrilled to have secured our number one choice."

With Jodie Whittaker confirmed as the new Doctor, all that's left is for Peter Capaldi to sadly bow out of the show so that the character may regenerate as Whittaker. You can catch Peter Capaldi and Steven Moffat's final episode which will air on BBC One on Christmas Day, where the incoming Doctor will make his exciting debut appearance.

What has been your favorite episode with Peter Capaldi and why? Sound off in the comments!