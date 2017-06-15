Joe Alwyn isn’t a household name yet, but his star is rising, and public awareness of the actor has skyrocketed ever since he was seen canoodling with Taylor Swift. Besides being Swift’s newest boyfriend (and presumable target in her next album), Alwyn has already headlined a major motion picture, having played the lead in Ang Lee’s Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk–which was his first ever acting role.

The young actor was terrific in the film, and it's hard to believe it was his first foray into acting. He's since gotten a bit more experience in the indie film The Sense of an Ending, but it appears #JoeAlwyn may be getting his big break.

Joe Alwyn Cast In Mary Queen Of Scots Opposite Margot Robbie

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Joe Alwyn has been cast opposite Margot Robbie and #SaoirseRonan in Mary Queen of Scots. The film will center around the rivalry between Mary Stuart (Saoirse Ronan) and Queen Elizabeth I (Margot Robbie), and it is based off the 2004 biography The True Life of Mary Stuart.

Alwyn will be playing Dudley, who serves as Queen Elizabeth’s counselor and lover. #MaryQueenofScots is a huge role for Alwyn, and starring beside two proven actresses like Robbie and Ronan will showcase his talent as an actor, pushing him further into the public spotlight.

Joe Alwyn's Short Walk To Fame

It’s hard to imagine the what it would be like to transition this quickly into fame; Joe Alwyn has been hit with it professionally and in his personal life in less than a year. His relationship with #TaylorSwift has made him a prime target for the paparazzi, but it has also increased the public’s awareness of him, and it looks to have positively affected his acting career.

In a 2016 interview with IndieWire, Alwyn discussed Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, and how the whole ordeal was surreal:

“God, it was a lot of things. I’d never been in a film before, let alone seen myself on the big screen before, so to have that experience of being in every single scene at a very high level of frame rate and clarity was a trip. It was an intense experience.”

It's crazy that just last year, Alwyn was a complete unknown with zero film credits. Since then, he's held the lead role in an Ang Lee film, started a relationship with one of the most famous women on the planet, and has now scored a role starring alongside #MargotRobbie, one of the most in-demand actresses in Hollywood.

It’s fair to say that Joe Alwyn will be a household name very soon, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for the very talented actor.

Sound off! What do you think about Joe Alwyn being cast opposite Margot Robbie in Mary Queen of Scots? Let your voice be heard in the comments section below.

[Sources: The Hollywood Reporter, IndieWire]