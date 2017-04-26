Among the many planned book-to-movie adaptations that have come and gone over the past few years, one franchise that's had a difficult time getting off the ground has been #TheChroniclesofNarnia, with the last film in the series having been released in theaters six years ago. Fortunately, the epic saga is looking to make its Hollywood comeback to wow young and older audiences alike, just like its source material has done for so many years.

Last year, it was announced that the TriStar Company, Entertainment One, and The C.S. Lewis Company were moving forward with a reboot of the Narnia franchise through The Silver Chair. It was a strange story choice as an origin for the vast and fantastic world, but it was nonetheless exciting to know we would get another adventure in the world accessible only through a wardrobe or a moving painting.

However, since the announcement in August, there hadn't been any new developments on the project. Until this week, that is.

The Film Finally Has A Director

Variety is reporting that #JoeJohnston (a.k.a. Bobba Fett's creator and Captain America: The First Avenger and Jumanji director) has signed on to helm The Silver Chair.

For those of you who are not familiar with the world of Narnia, the book follows Eustace Scrubb and his newly-found friend, Jill Pole, as they go through a perilous journey to find Prince Caspian's son. Caspian, played by #BenBarnes, was a character heavily featured in the previous two films, Prince Caspian and The Voyage of the Dawn Treader.

Producer Marc Gordon praised Johnston's ability to tell a personal and emotional story:

"Joe is a wonderful storyteller who is equally at home in the biggest franchises and the most intimate character pieces. Because C.S. Lewis’ story is iconic and epic but also tender, personal, and emotional, he’s the perfect choice to bring ‘The Silver Chair’ to the screen."

Captain America: The First Avenger is one of the least talked about movies from the MCU, but I absolutely love it. Joe Johnston accomplished the rare task of crafting a Steve Rogers we could actually get attached to, instead of assuming we already knew who he was.

See Also:

It'll be really exciting to see him bring those same sensibilities to the world of Narnia, especially to the character of Eustace. After his last appearance as a petulant boy who didn't care for anything, he grew into a heroic individual who was willing to do anything for his friends. Johnston is a great choice to bring that personal journey to life in an engaging and compelling manner.

So far, the official stance is that this new film will be a reboot of the franchise. But given the curious time period of the movie (right after the past two films), I'm curious to see whether the story will be connected to that in any way.

The film's release date is also still a mystery. But seeing how screenwriter David Magee finished the initial script in 2015 and we now have a director for it, we could be seeing #TheSilverChair in theaters sooner than we think.

What do you think about Joe Johnston directing a Narnia movie? Are you excited? Let me know in the comments!

[Source: Variety]