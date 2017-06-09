After ending its original run back in 2005, Star Wars has become a hot property again due to the revival of the franchise by J.J. Abrams with The Force Awakens. With the recent success of Rogue One and a Han Solo anthology movie currently in production, fans continue to campaign for a Star Wars film focusing on Obi-Wan Kenobi between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. Along with Obi-Wan star Ewan McGregor, who has stated that he'd love to cover the time frame between these two films, Joel Edgerton has now also expressed his interest in reprising the role of Uncle Owen for the solo adventure.

While promoting his recent film, It Comes At Night, Owen told Business Insider that he'd love to show Star Wars fans adventures featuring Uncle Owen - claiming that the character isn't as subdued as he appears.

I like the idea that Uncle Owen is one of those guys who has done some super cool shit but has just never bragged about it. My idea is that he could go out and have some adventure and then he comes back and slips back into that unassuming moisture farmer role. Everyone talks about Obi-Wan being super cool, Owen secretly knows that he was there, and he did some of the cool shit, too.

But Does Owen Lars Really Do "Cool Shit"?

Owen confronts Obi-Wan. [Credit: Star Wars/Marvel]

Although this may sound like shameless campaigning to work on another Star Wars film (who wouldn't?), earlier versions of the script for A New Hope did feature Owen Lars as a Jedi. He ultimately played the role of a moisture farmer, but that doesn't mean he didn't have an important role. By the end of Revenge of the Sith, Lars was tasked with raising Luke Skywalker, while also fending off Jabba the Hutt's loyal enforcers from time to time. In fact, this is where Edgerton thinks the tonal shift between Owen and Obi-Wan's relationship occurred.

Yeah, there’s great drama there and I should be involved. Looking at Owen in 'Episode IV' it looked like he’d been through some shit too -- it looked like there was a bit of a fractiousness there.

The actor shows great understanding of his character's backstory here. In Star Wars lore, Owen Lars is a troubled individual because he's one of the few characters in the Star Wars universe who had met Anakin Skywalker before he became Darth Vader and lived to tell the tale - or, in Owen's case, not tell the tale. In addition to all that psychological baggage, Lars had the pressure of raising young Luke, ensuring he wouldn't be swayed towards the Dark Side at an early age.

It should be noted that similar attempts to nurture young Skywalkers have been attempted (with disastrous consequences) by Qui-Gon and Obi-Wan in the prequel trilogy and by Han, Leia and Luke years before the events of The Force Awakens. It's fair to say that Owen out-performed everyone else when it came to raising a Skywalker child.

Joel Edgerton Also Wants To Play Boba Fett!

Boba Fett in 'Empire Strikes Back' (Credit: Lucasfilm)

As Lucasfilm hasn't announced any Star Wars films beyond Colin Trevorrow's Episode IX, an Obi-Wan movie isn't on the cards quite yet. Perhaps this is why Edgerton diverted his enthusiasm towards a shelved property and even approached Trevorrow to let him know how eager he is to re-enter the cinematic universe,

"I saw Colin yesterday, I was like, 'Dude. "Star Wars." Me.' And he's like, 'You have already been in the "Star Wars" world,' and I was like, 'Yeah, I could be someone else,'." "My pitch to all of them is there's definitely some Owen possibilities but also, I was only in the movie for a pinch of time. How about I play someone else? I can do Boba Fett. I'll just never take off the mask."

So, it sounds as though Edgerton is eager to be a part of Disney's revival by any means necessary. However, unless Disney decide to make some radical decisions in terms of the direction of their anthology movies, it seems as though a supporting part in an Obi-Wan Kenobi anthology movie is still his best bet.

It isn't often that we see an actor, actively rallying for a role, but Edgerton is certainly willing to go the distance. Now, with Joel Edgerton expressing interest in playing Owen once again, fans have another reason to continue their campaign for an Obi-Wan anthology movie.

(Sources: Business Insider, Star Wars Wiki, Superhero Hype)